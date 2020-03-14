Coronavirus: US embassy in India cancels visa appointments as Trump declares national emergency

The embassy has said that the people who had their appointment scheduled after March 16 will get the chance to reschedule as soon as the mission resumes its regular consular operations.

In wake of the developing global crisis of Coronavirus, the US Embassy and Consulates in India has called off all visa appointments scheduled on or after March 16. The embassy has cancelled appointments for both the immigrant and non-immigrant visa. The embassy has issued a statement on its Twitter account to notify the development post the surge in the number of cases of Coronavirus in both US and India. However, the embassy has said that the people who had their appointment scheduled after March 16 will get the chance to reschedule as soon as the mission resumes its regular consular operations.

On the other hand, India has suspended visa processes as well. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued a travel advisory that notified the suspension of visa issued to travel till April 15. The government of India has also stepped up. The number of Coronavirus cases in India has shot up to 83, excluding 2 deaths in Delhi and Karnataka. Out of 83 confirmed cases, 66 of them are Indian citizens while the other 17 are foreign nationals. According to the officials of the health ministry, 16 out of the foreigners who have tested positive are Italians while another one is a Canadian citizen.

The total number of Coronovirus has risen to 1,45,681 and has caused the death of 5,436 people across the world. China, where the disease had originated has the maximum number of casualties, followed by Iran and South Korea.

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency in the United States on March 13 as the numbers of coronavirus pandemic have jumped pass 2000. The death toll in the US has gone past 40. The declaration of national emergency will enable states and territories to spend funds up to $50 billion to combat the spread of the Covid-19.