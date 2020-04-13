Coronavirus lockdown: Visa, e-visa of stranded foreigners due to COVID-19 extended till April 30

By: |
Updated: April 13, 2020 4:35:58 PM

The government on Monday extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30, the Home Ministry said.

Coronavirus lockdown, visa for foreigners, covid 19 extension, regualr visa, e-visa, home ministry, GRATIS basis, visa extension, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the spread of the disease.

The government on Monday extended on gratis basis the regular visa and e-visa of foreign nationals who are stranded in India due to COVID-19 till April 30, the Home Ministry said. The foreign nationals are stranded in the country due to the 21-day lockdown announced on March 24 to curb the spread of the disease.

“Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation, of such foreign nationals who have been stranded in India because of spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, and due to consequent travel restrictions imposed by Indian authorities and whose visas have expired or would be expiring during February 1 (Midnight) to April 30 (Midnight), would be extended till April 30 (Midnight) on GRATIS basis, after making online application by the foreigner,” a home ministry statement said.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Passport Visa
  3. Coronavirus lockdown Visa e-visa of stranded foreigners due to COVID-19 extended till April 30
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Planning a trip to Thailand? Important visa on arrival update for Indians till September-end
2Coronavirus: US embassy in India cancels visa appointments as Trump declares national emergency
3WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic: All visas cancelled; cloud over IPL