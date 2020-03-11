Coronavirus latest news: Government suspends visa for citizens of Spain, France, Germany

The number of cases of Coronavirus has seen a massive surge to 62.

In an effort to protect its citizens from a potential pandemic, Coronavirus, the government has extended its provisions on visa suspension for the citizens of European countries. In the latest advisory, the health ministry has said that the government has suspended all the visas and e-visa issued no or before March 11 to the citizens of Spain, France, and Germany. Earlier, the government had suspended the visa for the tourists wanting to come from Iran, South Korea, China, Italy, and Japan. The government had also made a medical screening at the point of entry to India compulsory even for the UN officials, diplomats and the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cardholders.

The number of cases of Coronavirus has seen a massive surge to 62. There were as many as 12 people from the same family in Kerala among the newest cases. These people were infected by their family members who had come back from Italy.

The government has been issuing travel advisories on a regular interval and urging Indians to refrain from traveling to countries that have been affected by the highly contagious virus.

The Indian government has been successful in carrying out evacuations for its citizens who have been left stranded in virus-hit countries such as China and Iran. On March 10, the Indian government has successfully brought back its 54 citizens stuck in Iran. Before the evacuation, the health officials were taken to Tehran to set up a camp in the Iranian city of Qom. The camp was placed to collect swab samples so that the people who had already got infected with the virus could be put in quarantine without further delay.

Coronavirus has taken a huge toll on human beings across the world. The Virus that had originated at a cattle market in the Wuhan city of China’s Hubei province has spread globally killing more than 3,300 people and infecting more than 1,00,00 people. The World Health Organisation had met last month to declare the viral outbreak as a global health emergency as well had renamed the virus as Covid-19.