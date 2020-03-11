Coronavirus Fallout: Important alert! All visas to India suspended till April 15 as WHO declares ‘pandemic’; details

The govt has also impposed restrictions on travellers from China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany. (File Photo)

Coronavirus India News: With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, the government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 in the wake Coronavirus outbreak. A statement issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15. The directive will come into effect from March 13. The statement further added that all “incoming travellers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days”.

“COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as saying.

In India, the number of cases crossed 60 on Wednesday with two more people testing positive in Mumbai. Total 10 people have been affected by virus in Maharashtra so far.

Cases have been reported from Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, Karnataka as well. On Tuesday, March 10, there were as many as eight new cases reported from Kerala which even saw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advising people to avoid large gatherings.

In Jammu, cinemas were shut down till further notice in wake of the deadly disease.

Outside China, the country from where the deadly virus is believed to have originated, people in Italy, Iran and South Korea have been affected the most. With 63 more deaths being reported on Wednesday, the death toll due to Coronavirus touched 354 in Iran.