Citizen friendly passport services soon, says MEA; Check details

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has plans to further simplify the passport rules and processes by minimizing the compliance burden on the citizens. The MEA in close collaboration with the Department of Posts, has further strengthened the outreach of Passport services to the citizens. This includes the establishing of the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) located all across the country.

According to external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar, there is a network of 555 Passport Kendras in India. This includes 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

And for a centralized passport issuance system for citizens in India and Diaspora abroad, the MEA has extended its global outreach and 174 Indian Missions and Posts have been integrated into the Passport Seva Programme.

The MEA has leveraged the use of technology and digital systems into its functioning, including in delivering passport services, and as reported by Financial Express Online earlier, the Ministry has recently integrated the Passport Seva Programme with DigiLocker.

More about DigiLocker

For getting the Passport services, the DigiLocker helps the citizens to submit various documents in a paperless mode. This means, now when you reach the passport Kendra one is not required to carry the original documents.

Where did the minister say this?

Through a virtual platform to mark the Passport Seva Divas on June 24, 2021. This day is in commemoration of the enactment of the Passports Act on June 24, 1967.

Through video conferencing the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, and the Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, addressed the Passport Officers.

Jaishankar greeted the officers for being an outstanding example of e-governance and success of PPP model. On this occasion Passport Seva Puraskars were also announced for the best performing Passport Offices and the personnel of the Service Provider. Since Police Verification is the most important component of the passport, special mentions were made of the Police Departments for their efforts in ensuring speedy police clearances.

While highlighting the efforts of all the PIAs in India and abroad for working to ensure transparent and efficient passport delivery systems for the benefit of our citizens, the MoS noted that there is a robust grievance redressal mechanism in place in the MEA. This includes CPGRAMS, PSP portal and social media, and these platforms help in addressing the grievances and in delivering services.

External affairs minister in his keynote address earlier had also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the personnel who had lost their fight against COVID-19.