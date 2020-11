China bans entry of flyers from India, no entry for valid visa holders over coronavirus

Apart from India, travellers from Britain, France, Belgium and the Philippines will also be banned from entry into China. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The Chinese embassy in Beijing on Thursday said that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into the country by foreign nationals from India holding valid visas or residence permits in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hereby announced that China has decided to temporarily suspend the entry into China by foreign nationals in India holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,” the embassy said in a note.

“The Chinese embassy/consulates in India will not stamp the health declaration forms for the holders of the above-mentioned categories of visa or residence permits,” it said. The note, posted on the website of the embassy, clarified that foreigners holding Chinese “diplomatic, service, courtesy and C visas are not affected.”

“Foreigners with emergency or humanitarian needs to visit China, can submit visa application to the Chinese embassy/consulates in India. The entry into China with visas issued after November 3rd is not affected,” it said. The embassy said the “suspension” is a temporary measure that China has to adopt to deal with the current pandemic. “China will make further adjustment and announcement in accordance with the ongoing pandemic situation in a timely manner,” it said.

Apart from India, travellers from Britain, France, Belgium and the Philippines will also be banned from entry into China. The restrictions drew a frosty response from Britain..”We are concerned by the abruptness of the announcement and the blanket ban on entry, and await further clarification on when it will be lifted,” said the British Chamber of Commerce in China as the blanket bans were announced by the five countries’ Chinese embassies. England started a month-long lockdown on Thursday.

Britain’s virus death toll is the highest in Europe, and it is grappling with more than 20,000 new cases a day. The suspensions were a partial reversal of an easing on September 28, when China allowed all foreigners with valid residence permits to enter. In March, China had banned entry of foreigners in response to the epidemic.