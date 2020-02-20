Applying for passport? Beware government warning regarding overcharging, fraudulent websites

The government is also alerting people regarding the frauds on the official Passport Seva portal.

In a recent notification by the Ministry of External Affairs, the government has warned people against several fraudulent websites and mobile applications for passport applications. These applications and websites store and misuse information of those applying for passports. Apart from this, hefty charges are also being additionally levied by these fake websites upon filling of online application and scheduling appointments. To this, the government pointed out that some fraudulent websites that have *.com, *.org,* a the end of their domain names. The ministry has also provided links of some fake websites that partake in passport related work. These are www.passport-seva.in, www.passportindiaportal.in, www.applypassport.org, www.online-passportindia.com, www.passport-india.in, and www.indiapassport.org, among other fraud websites.

It is also advised by the government that citizens who are applying for any passport-related services should not visit these sites. Providing information or making related payments should also be avoided on the above-mentioned websites. The Ministry of External Affairs has only one website that caters to all queries and passport related work, says the notification. The only website that is operated by the Indian government is www.passportindia.gov.in. Similarly, the mobile application that is operated by the government is mPassport Seva. This application can easily be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores.

Meanwhile, there have been several cases where many people have become victims of fraud. However, the ministry does not have any specific number or applicant details who used fake websites for their passport application. In fact, the total amount of fraud cannot be quantified definitely, V Muraleedharan, State Minister for the Ministry of External Affairs had said last year in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.