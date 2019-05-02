What is Form 49A? How can I get PAN card application form?

What is PAN Card Form 49A? Those who are applying for PAN Card must know what PAN Card Form 49A is. This form is mandatory for obtaining the 10-digit permanent account number (PAN). Income Tax Department issues PAN Card Form 49A under Section 139A of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Who can apply for PAN Card Form 49A? Citizens of India and Indian citizens who are residing outside India can submit an application for allotment of PAN in Form 49A only. As per the rules, one, who has never applied for a PAN or does not have PAN allotted to him, is allowed use PAN Card Form 49A. How can I get PAN card application Form 49A for download? An applicant must visit Income Tax Department (ITD) website to ascertain whether a PAN has been allotted to him or her or not. PAN Card Form 49A can be downloaded from these two links- , PAN Card Form 49A fill-up guidelines PAN Card Form 49A can be filled in English only. Fields marked by an asterisk (*) in PAN Card Form 49A are mandatory to be filled. In PAN Card Form 49A you are required to fill in your full name, gender, Date of Birth, details of parents, residential and office address, address for communication, details of parents, telephone number and e-mail id. Apart from these, you need to fill up the status of applicant, registration number, Aadhaar number if you select an individual category in PAN Card Form 49A. Those who are applying for PAN Card must leave a blank space after each word or number or punctuation mark in a field in PAN Card Form 49A. While filling up the PAN Card Form 49A, the applicant must fill AO code (Area Code, AO Type, Range Code and AO Number) of the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer.