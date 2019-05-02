What is Form 49A? How can I get PAN card application form?

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 1:37:09 PM

Citizens of India and Indian citizens who are residing outside India can submit an application for allotment of PAN in Form 49A only.

PAN CARD FORM 49APAN Card Form 49A can be downloaded from two links

What is PAN Card Form 49A? Those who are applying for PAN Card must know what PAN Card Form 49A is. This form is mandatory for obtaining the 10-digit permanent account number (PAN). Income Tax Department issues PAN Card Form 49A under Section 139A of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Who can apply for PAN Card Form 49A?

Citizens of India and Indian citizens who are residing outside India can submit an application for allotment of PAN in Form 49A only. As per the rules, one, who has never applied for a PAN or does not have PAN allotted to him, is allowed use PAN Card Form 49A.

How can I get PAN card application Form 49A for download?

An applicant must visit Income Tax Department (ITD) website to ascertain whether a PAN has been allotted to him or her or not. PAN Card Form 49A can be downloaded from these two links- https://www.utiitsl.com/UTIITSL_SITE/forms/49A_Form_Updated.pdf , https://www.tin-nsdl.com/downloads/pan/download/Form%2049A.PDF

PAN Card Form 49A fill-up guidelines

PAN Card Form 49A can be filled in English only. Fields marked by an asterisk (*) in PAN Card Form 49A are mandatory to be filled.

In PAN Card Form 49A you are required to fill in your full name, gender, Date of Birth, details of parents, residential and office address, address for communication, details of parents, telephone number and e-mail id.

Apart from these, you need to fill up the status of applicant, registration number, Aadhaar number if you select an individual category in PAN Card Form 49A.

Those who are applying for PAN Card must leave a blank space after each word or number or punctuation mark in a field in PAN Card Form 49A.

While filling up the PAN Card Form 49A, the applicant must fill AO code (Area Code, AO Type, Range Code and AO Number) of the Jurisdictional Assessing Officer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Pan Card
  3. What is Form 49A? How can I get PAN card application form?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition