PAN Card status: How can track my PAN card status by Acknowledgement Number UTI, Income Tax website

May 7, 2019

PAN Card status: Income Tax Department issues a ten-digit permanent account number (PAN). PAN Card serves as an identification number across India. As per rules, an individual cannot hold two PAN cards simultaneously as it is deemed an illegitimate act. In order to acquire a PAN Card, one needs to pay Rs 110 and submit Proof of address (POA) and Proof of Identity (POI). One can enrol for PAN through two ways – Online and Offline. After enrolling and successfully submitting documents, PAN card is sent to the applicant’s address via post.

During this time, if the applicant wants to track the online status of PAN card, he or she can check easily. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to track PAN Card status:

How can track my PAN card status by name, UTI, Income Tax, Acknowledgement Number?

1. You can go the Income Tax website – https://www.incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/tax-services/status-of-pan-nsdl.aspx and check your PAN Card status. It provides you the option to know the status of PAN application on the basis of Acknowledgement Number.

2. This is a three-step process. First, you need to visit https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pantan/StatusTrack.html which will be mentioned on the Income Tax website. Then you need to go to the drop-down menu in “Application Type” option and select “PAN-New/Change Request”. After that enter your Acknowledgement Number. After making sure that you have entered the right number provided to you while enroling for PAN Card, click on “Submit” button to check the status.

3. Another way is to visit the https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pantan/StatusTrack.html page directly. You will be welcomed by “Track your PAN/TAN Application Status”.

4. You need to select the type of application- PAN- New/change request. After selecting this, you need to enter the Acknowledgement Number. After that, you need to verify status of application by entering the code shown and click on Submit.

5. Another way to track PAN status is to visit- https://www.trackpan.utiitsl.com/PANONLINE/#forward. You need to enter details to track PAN card application status.

6. First, you need to enter application coupon number. After that, you need to enter Date of Birth. Then you need to enter captcha code and click on submit.

7. You can also visit https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-FilingGS/Services/CheckePANStatus.html?ID=72406839 to check e-PAN status and download e-PAN.

8. All you need to do is to enter Acknowledgement Number and captcha code and click on Submit.

