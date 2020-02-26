PAN Card Online: Beware! Apply only on this link to avoid big loss

The tax department warns that applicants will be themselves responsible for loss if they apply through any fraud website.

In order to clear confusion and protect users from online frauds, the Income Tax Department has posted an advisory on its website for new PAN Card applicants. The Income Tax Department has informed about the entities it has certified to carry out the required procedures for processing PAN applications. The advisory says that only NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited (NSDL e- Gov) and UTI Infrastructure Technologies Services have been given rights by the department to process PAN applications. The Income Tax Department has made it clear that no other entity, except the two have been granted rights to carry out processes on behalf of them. The department has also shared its contact e-mail tininfo@nsdl.co.in on which applicants can seek help in case they find the PAN application processes confusing and doubtful.

The tax department warns that applicants will be themselves responsible for loss if they apply through any fraud website. “PAN applicants using NSDL e-Gov’s online services are hereby advised to ensure that they use the said online facility of NSDL e-Gov only through the aforesaid URL and pay the application processing fee as prescribed by ITD,” the advisory says.

“PAN applicants using any unauthorised URLs will be doing so at their own risks and consequences. NSDL e- Gov will not liable for any loss or damage that may be suffered or incurred directly or indirectly by PAN applicants while dealing with such unauthorized individuals/entities and person/officer/director/staff associated with such entities,” it adds.

Instant PAN

The tax department recently rolled out the option for people to get an instant Pan Number with the help of their Aadhaar number. Applicants for PAN under new provisions can use the facility on the Income Tax e-filing website https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. Applicants have to find the “Instant PAN through Aadhaar” section which appears on the left side of the window in the list of Quick Links and proceed to get their PAN number.

Who can apply for PAN with Aadhaar?