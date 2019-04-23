PAN Card online: How to apply for Permanent Account Number in 10 easy steps

PAN card online application: The Income Tax Department issues a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier Permanent Account Number (PAN). Each individual or entity can hold only one PAN Card.; the Income Tax Department has laid down a clear warning that a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be levied on possession of more than one PAN under provisions of Section 272B of the Income Tax Act, 1961. You can download the PAN Card application form and fill it up or you can also apply online. Those who want to apply for PAN card online must follow a few simple steps. How to apply for PAN card online 1. Those who apply online must visit the Tax Information Network or the Income Tax Department portal - A page of Online PAN Application will open. 2. Select 'Application Type' and 'Category'. Fill up the 'Applicant information' such as - Title, Surname, First Name, Date of Birth and Email Id and Captcha Code. Once it is done, review the details that you have typed, please click the 'Submit' option. 3. Following this, the applicants will have three options to choose from. First one is to authenticate via Aadhaar. In this way, you do not need to send any documents. Other two options are to submit documents physically or to scan the necessary documents and upload. 4. If you choose Aadhaar, you need to fill the documents such as Aadhaar number and click Next. Then, enter personal details such as date of birth, name, and address and click Next. 5. Once this is done, you need to click the Assessing Officer (AO) code. All you need to do is select one from the four options that will appear on the screen- NRI and Foreign Citizens, Indian Citizens, Defence Employees, and Government staff. 6. Next thing you need to do is to choose from AO Code, select state and area of residence. After this, a full list of AO codes will appear in the box. You must select your option carefully as there are separate categories for government service employees, private sector staff and non-salaried class. You need to choose the AO code carefully and CLICK Next. 7. Finally, you need to select the documents such as age and address proofs from a drop-down menu and fill in the details that will be required. 8. After following the aforementioned steps, you will get to the payment page and there are multiple payment methods from which you choose. An Indian citizen needs to pay a total of Rs 120 as fee for PAN Card. 9. Once the payment is done, an Aadhaar OTP will be sent. 10. You can also physically submit the documents to NSDL or click on submit documents. An acknowledgment email will be sent to you e-mail id. Once the application is processed, you will receive PAN card via courier.