How can I see my PAN Card details? Easy steps to check, verify PAN Card on Income Tax website

PAN Card details and verification: The Income Tax department issues a ten-digit alphanumeric number, which is there on the PAN Card. PAN stands for Permanent Account Number. The PAN Card number enables the Income Tax Department to link transactions such as tax payments of the cardholder with authority concerned. PAN Card also acts as a photo identity of the individual holding it. In case you want to access your PAN Card details online or verify your PAN Card, the process is very simple: Know your PAN card details online by PAN name and number If you want to know the details of your PAN Card by submitting details like PAN number, you need to visit- . The page will display 'Know Your Jurisdictional A.O'. You need to fill up details - PAN card number and Mobile number which is linked with your PAN card. After filling these details, you need to click on 'submit'. Subsequently, a page will ask for the OTP which you will receive on your registered mobile number. Once you receive the OTP, you need to enter it. After that, a page will open displaying 'Jurisdiction Details for the PAN' - Name, Indian Citizen, Area Code, AO Type, Range Code, AO Number, Jurisdiction, Building name, email id and most importantly - the status of the PAN Card. How do I verify my PAN Card online? You need to visit- . You will be redirected to a page showcasing 'Verify Your PAN'. After landing on the page, you need to fill in details like PAN Card number, full name, date of birth, status, captcha code. After filling in all the aforementioned details, you need to click on 'Submit'. After this, a separate page will open containing a message - 'Verify Your PAN'. If your are details are correct, the website will show "PAN is Active and the details are matching with PAN database".