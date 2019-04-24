PAN Card correction: How can I correct my PAN card mistakes? Know about online form, steps here

PAN Card correction: The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an identification number, that is assigned by the Income Tax Department to all taxpayers in India. The PAN card has huge benefits. Other than being mandatory for filing tax returns, it can be used as a proof of identity. Also, the PAN card can be used for registration of business, financial transactions, to open bank accounts, phone\/gas connections, mutual funds, etc. As filling forms can be challenging at times, one may have made an error while writing his\/her name on the PAN card form. However, the mistake can be easily rectified by following some easy steps: How can I correct my PAN card mistakes online? If you want to correct or change your name in the PAN card online, then first you have to visit the official website of NSDL. Then, click on 'Application Type' option and select the 'Changes or Correction in Existing PAN card' option from the drop-down menu. Following this, choose the category and fill all the details in the 'Applicant Information' category, including, title, last name\/surname, first name, middle name, date of birth, email id, mobile number. After entering all the details correctly, select the option for 'whether citizen of India' and enter the 10 digit PAN card number. Now, enter the captcha code and click on the submit button. Following this, your request will be registered and a token number will be generated and the same will be provided on your email id that has been provided in the PAN application. To proceed further, click on the below button to fill the remaining PAN application form. Fill the form correctly this time and provide the required id proof. Check all the details before clicking on the 'save draft' option. Now, make the payment to complete the submission of the online form. Other than submitting an online form, PAN card users can also use the offline mode to make corrections or changes in their application.