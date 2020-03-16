Fresh PAN-Aadhaar Linking alert from Income Tax department: Don’t miss the deadline!

PAN-Aadhaar Linking deadline is March 31.

PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: It is “mandatory” to link PAN with Aadhaar and PAN cardholders must not “miss” the stipulated deadline of March 31, the Income Tax Department today said in a public message. In February this year, the tax department had said Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become “inoperative” if it is not linked with Aadhaar March 31. The Income Tax department tweeted today: Don’t miss the deadline! It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before 31st March, 2020. You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication & also by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL.” In a video, attached with the tweet, the department said that linking PAN-Aadhaar is for a “beneficial tomorrow”.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Process

The video shared by the Income Tax department shared two easy ways to link PAN and Aadhaar before the deadline:

Process 1 for PAN-Aadhaar Linking

You can send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN>

Process 2 for PAN-Aadhaar linking

You can link PAN-Aadhaar through e-filing portal of the income tax department: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the I-T department, for the eighth time on December 30, 2019. According to Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act, it is must every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities. While Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), PAN is allotted by the Income Tax Department to a person, firm or entity.

Not linking PAN-Aadhaar?

According to CBDT, PAN of those not linking it to Aadhaar by March 31 will become inoperative. Such persons will be liable for all the consequences under the Income Tax Act Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting PAN. PAN will become operative for those linking PAN with Aadhaar after March 31, 2020, from the date of intimation of Aadhaar number.