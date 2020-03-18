PAN-Aadhaar Link Status Check Online: Steps for PAN Card, Aadhaar Card linking status here

The government has mandated linking of PAN and Aadhaar card by March 31, 2020.

PAN Card-Aadhaar Card Linking: Is your PAN linked to Aadhaar? Did you know that you can check your PAN-Aadhaar link status? With the deadline to link both Aadhaar number and PAN coming near, one should check the status whether their PAN or Aadhaar are linked or not. Checking the PAN-Aadhaar link status is very simple and can be done in two-three steps. We have listed out the procedure for checking whether you PAN and Aadhaar number are linked or not.

Steps to check PAN-Aadhaar link status:

User need to go to the official Income Tax website which is https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

Once you open this, an option “Link Aadhaar” will appear on the left side of the Home page.

Upon clicking the option, a page to link both PAN and Aadhaar will appear. It also has an option to check the current status.

Selecting the option of current status will take you to a different page where one has to fill in the details of PAN and Aadhar.

After this, a notification will appear that will tell you about the status of linking.

It is to note that the government has mandated linking of PAN and Aadhaar card by March 31, 2020. According to the notification, if a person fails to link these two, his or her PAN will become inoperative.

If you still have not linked, you can simply go to the website mentioned above and fill in the details for linking. Another step for linking PAN and Aadhaar is by sending a message to 567678 or 56161. Via messaging, make sure you send it in this format- UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN>.

Also, if anyone fails to link Aadhaar and PAN, the user might have to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000 as well because when it is inoperative, it will be assumed as not furnished or not quoted. Therefore it will not comply with the laws and a person may be liable to pay the amount under Section 272B of the Income Tax Act.