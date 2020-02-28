PAN-Aadhaar Link online failed? Here’s what you should do

On the official TIN website, the tax department has shared ways in which users can link their PAN and Aadhaar.

PAN-Aadhaar Link Online, SMS: As the deadline to link Aadhaar and PAN comes near, some PAN cardholders may be having a tough time dealing with the process, especially if they failed to link PAN and Aadhaar online, or through SMS in the first attempt. Some of the users may fail in linking their PAN and Aadhar via the two preferred modes – online and SMS. However, the Tax Information Network (TIN) of the Income Tax Department (ITD) provides a solution to such PAN cardholders facing difficulty in linking their identification numbers.

In case of failure in linking PAN with Aadhaar online or through SMS, users can do by submitting a signed Aadhaar seeding form and visiting nearest designated PAN centre with relevant supporting documents i.e a copy of Aadhaar and PAN Card. However, the physical seeding of Aadhar into PAN is a chargeable service unlike the other two linking options such as online or SMS. Users can locate the nearest PAN service centre in this list provided by the tax department (https://www.tin-nsdl.com/downloads/List_of_TINFC-PAN_Centre_Biometric_27092019.xls)

On February 14, the tax department had issued a circular stating that all the PAN numbers which will not be linked with Aadhaar of respective users will become inoperative after March 31. The circular came as a strict warning for as many as 17.57 crores PAN Cardholders who were yet to link their PAN with Aadhar until February 14. A total of 30.75 PAN card account holders have linked their Aadhaar and PAN till January 27, 2020.

However, the PAN cardholders will have their PAN in operation and they can make it operational to pay their taxes and use as their identification card once they complete intimation to Aadhaar of their PAN.

It may be worth noting that the tax department has extended multiple deadlines for linking PAN with Aadhaar in the past. However, as per the current directive issued by the department, the deadline may not be extended anymore.