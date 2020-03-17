PAN-Aadhaar Link deadline is near! Ensure these details match your Aadhaar Card

The Income Tax department had tweeted on March 16 and alerted the PAN cardholders to not to miss the deadline.

PAN-Aadhaar Link Status: Not linked PAN-Aadhaar yet? As the deadline set by the Income Tax department to link the Aaadhar with PAN approaches, there are a few points individuals who have not yet linked both should keep in mind while trying to link their Aadhar and PAN. The Income Tax Department has made it mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 and asked PAN cardholders to not to miss the deadline. Earlier, in a public message the income tax department had said that all the Permanent Account Numbers (PAN) which will not be linked post the deadline of March 31 will become “inoperative”. Additionally, the department has also asked individuals to provide the same information as on their Aadhaar while linking their PAN with Aadhaar.

The Income Tax department had tweeted on March 16 and alerted the PAN cardholders to not to miss the deadline! The department notified that individuals can link their PAN and Aadhaar through Biometric Aadhaar authentication. The department had also said that the linking can also be done by visiting the PAN service centres of NSDL and UTITSL.” The tax department said the purpose of the linking of PAN and Aadhar is a “beneficial tomorrow”.

Processes to link Aadhar-PAN:

The Income Tax Department in a video released on its twitter account showed individuals two simple ways to link their PAN-Aadhar.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking 1st process:

Individuals can send an SMS in the format: UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN> to 567678 or 56161

PAN-Aadhaar linking 2nd process:

Individuals can link their PAN with Aadhaar through e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department– www. incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline for the eighth time on December 30, 2019. Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act mandates every individual having their PAN as on July 1, 2017, and who are eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must notify tax authorities of their Aaadhaar number to tax authorities. The Income Tax department has said that individuals must furnish exactly the same details to the department as it is on their Aadhaar. The department on November 27, 2017 had issued a circular and asked individuals to refrain from partial matching their PAN and Aadhaar details.