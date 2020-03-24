PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Extended! Now, PAN Card-Aadhaar Card linking allowed till June 30

Updated: March 24, 2020 3:01:46 PM

PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended

PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Extended

PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline: The last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking has been extended. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a press conference today announced that now PAN Card-Aadhaar Card linking will be allowed till June 30. The government’s decision to extend the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadlines comes amid new Coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 500 people across India. The extension in PAN-Aadhaar link deadline comes as good news for around 17 crore PAN Cardholders who have not yet reportedly linked their PAN with Aadhaar. They now get three more months to complete the

(More details awaited)

