How can I correct my name in PAN Card? Here are 5 simple steps to change name in PAN Card

Know your PAN: Income Tax Department of India issues a ten-digit alphanumeric identifier which is known as Permanent Account Number (PAN). This is issued to assessee such individual, company and firm. I-T Department also issues e-PAN which is an electronic form of PAN Card and is digitally signed. It is a valid proof of allotment of PAN. Those, who are required to file Income Tax, must have a PAN. Those, who are doing economic or financial transactions where PAN Card is mandatory, must also have a PAN.

People often find out that there certain issues with the name that they registered under PAN Card. It is not difficult to make corrections in name that is there in your PAN.

How can I correct my name in PAN Card? Here is how to change name in PAN Card

To change the name in PAN Card, you need to go to https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html . You need to select ‘Apply Online’. After that go to ‘Application Type’, and select ‘changes or correction in existing PAN Data/ Reprint of PAN Card (No changes in existing PAN data). Select ‘Individual’ as category. Fill in details such as Title, Last name/surname, First name, Date of Birth, email id, PAN number, whether citizen of India and captcha code. After filling in all the details, you need to click on ‘Submit’. After that you will get a message, “We thank you for using online PAN application service of NSDL e-Gov. Your request is successfully Registered with Token Number xxxxxxxxx and the same has been sent on your email id provided in the PAN application. Kindly click below button to fill remaining PAN application form.” You need to click on ‘Continue with PAN Application Form”. Subsequently, you will be redirected to Online PAN application page. Check all the details that you filled previously. You need to fill in “Name as per Aadhaar”. If you to update photo, signature on PAN, you can by clicking ‘Photo Mismatch’ and ‘Signature mismatch’ on the page. Once all the details are filled, you need to click on ‘Next’. After following all the steps, you will get an acknowledgment slip which will be generated.

For guidelines, you can visit https://tin.tin.nsdl.com/pan/correctiondsc.html .

You can check the PAN Card Application status. You need to go to https://www.trackpan.utiitsl.com/PANONLINE/#forward . You need to fill in details like PAN number, Date of Birth, Captcha.