Is e-PAN card valid? Check features, fee, documents required for PAN card online

e-PAN Card Validity: Do you know you can also use e-PAN card? You can now get Permanent Account Number online! The Tax Information Network of the Income Tax Department says in a document that with amendments to clause (C) of subsection (8) of Section 139A of Income Tax Act, 1961 and sub-rule (6) of Rule 114 of the Income Tax Rules, 1962, e-PAN is now valid in order to get a Permanent Account Number issued.

According to the department, e-PAN is a PAN card with a digital signature and is issued in an electronic format. One can get an e-PAN by using Aadhaar e-KYC.

It should be noted that after an applicant has applied, he or she receives a 15-digit acknowledgement number. This number is generated once the online PAN application is successfully submitted. This number can also be used to keep a tab on e-Filing Portal.

What are e-PAN features?

The Income Tax Department has stated that an individual’s demographics like Name, Date of Birth and other details will be there.

It will also contain an enhanced QR code which can be utilised for PAN verification if mode is off-line.

Biometrics of an individual- signature and scanned photo will also be there.

What do you need for an e-PAN?

Anyone filing for an e-PAN needs to have Aadhaar based e-KYC.The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)’s KYC is leveraged by the IT Department and rolls out instant allotment of e-PAN.

Applicant’s Aadhaar should have a valid mobile number registered.

Signature and a scanned photograph of the applicant should be uploaded. It is to note that the size should not exceed 10KB and should be in JPEG format.

e-PAN facility is available for all those who have an Aadhaar number issued by UIDAI and have to file Form 49A for PAN. The process for e-PAN does not involve paperwork and does not have any fee at the moment.