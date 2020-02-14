Important alert! PAN to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar, says I-T dept

By: |
Published: February 14, 2020 9:58:13 PM

This will come as bad news for 17.57 crore PAN card holders who are yet to link their PAN accounts with Aadhar.

Aadhar PAN link, Link Aadhar card to PAN, IncomeTax Department, AADHAR, Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar card, Income Tax, PAN card holder, PAN account, Aadhar card number, Aadhar numberBy January 27, 2020, this year, over 30.75 PAN card accounts had already been linked with Aadhar.

The Income Tax Department has ordered that Permanent Account Number (PAN) not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, will become inoperative. Multiple deadlines had been set by the Income Tax Department in the past, and each time the deadlines were extended, but as per the current directive, this deadline will no more be extended beyond March 31, 2020. This will come as bad news for 17.57 crore PAN card holders who are yet to link their PAN accounts with Aadhar, reports PTI. The report also adds that by January 27, 2020, this year, over 30.75 PAN card accounts had already been linked with Aadhar.

The report quotes the Income Tax department notification as saying that for those that link their PAN accounts with Aadhar after the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2020, their PAN cards will become inoperative “from the date of intimation of Aadhar number.”

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Pan Card
  3. Important alert! PAN to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar says I-T dept
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1How to surrender additional PAN Card Online, Offline; and Penalty for more than one PAN
2Want new PAN Card? Forget lengthy applications, agents! Get instant facility soon
3Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to get a duplicate one online