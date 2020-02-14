Important alert! PAN to become inoperative if not linked with Aadhaar, says I-T dept

By January 27, 2020, this year, over 30.75 PAN card accounts had already been linked with Aadhar.

The Income Tax Department has ordered that Permanent Account Number (PAN) not linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2020, will become inoperative. Multiple deadlines had been set by the Income Tax Department in the past, and each time the deadlines were extended, but as per the current directive, this deadline will no more be extended beyond March 31, 2020. This will come as bad news for 17.57 crore PAN card holders who are yet to link their PAN accounts with Aadhar, reports PTI. The report also adds that by January 27, 2020, this year, over 30.75 PAN card accounts had already been linked with Aadhar.

The report quotes the Income Tax department notification as saying that for those that link their PAN accounts with Aadhar after the stipulated deadline of March 31, 2020, their PAN cards will become inoperative “from the date of intimation of Aadhar number.”