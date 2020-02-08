Want instant PAN Card online? Forget lengthy applications, agents! Get this facility soon

With this facility, the applicant would not have to fill a detailed application form and also depend on agents for getting their Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Instant PAN with Adhaar facility: Starting from this month itself, individuals will be able to get instant PAN online by furnishing their Aadhaar card details. Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey was quoted as saying by News Agency PTI this week that the government will roll out a facility to issue online PAN cards instantly on furnishing of Aadhaar details this month. This facility of Aadhaar-based instant PAN was proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech on February 1.

“In the last Budget, I had introduced the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar for which necessary rules were already notified. In order to further ease the process of allotment of PAN, soon we will launch a system under which PAN shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without any requirement for filling up of detailed application form,” the Finance Minister had said.

According to Pandey, the system for allocating instant PAN is “getting ready” and one can expect to access the facility “this month itself”.

How the new system will work

Pandey said individuals will have to visit the income tax department website and enter the Aadhaar number. They will receive a one-time password (OTP) on their Aadhaar registered mobile number. The system will use the OTP to verify Aadhaar details. After this, PAN will be allotted instantly. Individuals will be able to download their e-PAN card.

The new facility will help the taxpayer to get rid of the hassle of filling up the application form and submitting it to the tax department. It will also ease the process for tax administration of sending PAN cards to the residential address of the taxpayer.

Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linkage

The Union government has made PAN-Aadhaar linkage mandatory. So far, over 30.75 crore PANs have already been linked to Aadhaar. However, as on January 27, 2020, over 17.58 crore PANs are yet to be linked with Aadhaar, according to PTI. The last date for the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is March 31, 2020.