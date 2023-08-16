S Ramadorai

In an age where biometrics reign supreme in the realm of national security, the value of our biometrics data is paramount. Among the various biometric identifiers, the iris stands out as one of the most accurate and secure means of identification. Its uniqueness and stability over time makes it an ideal tool for ensuring the safety and integrity of sensitive information and critical infrastructures. India’s pioneering biometric-based Aadhaar system serves as a shining example of how this technology can play a significant role in bolstering national security.

The Aadhaar system, launched in 2009 by the government of India, is the world’s largest biometric identification program. It assigns a unique 12-digit identity number to each resident based on their biometric and demographic data, including their iris scans. By linking essential services such as banking, healthcare, and welfare benefits to Aadhaar, the Indian government has been able to streamline service delivery and eliminate leakages and frauds to a great extent. The system has been instrumental in delivering subsidies and benefits to those who need them the most and preventing identity-related crimes.

Also Read Worldcoin and its impact on the crypto industry

The use of iris biometrics in Aadhaar is a testament to the technology’s reliability. The iris, unlike other biometric markers, such as fingerprints, is less prone to wear and tear and remains stable over time. It offers a higher level of accuracy, making it harder for fraudulent activities to occur. This robustness is particularly vital in the context of national security, where even the smallest vulnerabilities can have far-reaching consequences.

However, while the use of biometrics for national security is undeniably beneficial, it also raises legitimate concerns about privacy and data security. With great power comes great responsibility, and the collection of biometric data should be subject to stringent safeguards. Governments must recognise the immense responsibility they bear when storing such sensitive information. We need a stringent data protection law to ensure that this data is not misused or compromised. Similarly, citizens must also be vigilant about initiatives involving biometric data collection. While it can enhance convenience in various aspects of life, it should not come at the expense of personal safety and privacy. No private entity should be granted the unbridled authority to collect biometric data from individuals without their explicit consent or without regulatory oversight. Transparency is of prime importance, and individuals have the right to know how their data is being used and shared. At the same time, countries have the right to know how their citizens’ data is being used.

The recent introduction of Worldcoin, a global digital currency that aims to utilise biometric identification for distribution, has brought the issue of data privacy and security to the forefront once again. While the concept of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) facilitated by Worldcoin is ambitious and potentially transformative, it also raises significant concerns regarding the collection and management of biometric data on a global scale. Worldcoin’s proposal involves distributing cryptocurrency to every eligible individual on the planet, with biometric identification through iris scans as the key to ensuring that each person receives their rightful share.

One of the major concerns is the centralisation of biometric data in the hands of a single entity, in this case, Worldcoin’s platform. Centralised storage of such sensitive information creates a lucrative target for malicious actors seeking to exploit or sell this data for nefarious purposes. A data breach on such a scale could have catastrophic consequences for individuals worldwide, exposing them to identity theft, fraud, and other forms of cybercrime. Furthermore, the potential for surveillance and mass tracking cannot be ignored. The very mechanism that ensures each person receives their Worldcoin could be exploited for invasive and intrusive monitoring.

In light of these risks, it becomes crucial for people to be aware of the potential implications of their participation in initiatives like Worldcoin. While the idea of receiving a universal basic income may be enticing, individuals must carefully weigh the benefits against the potential risks to their personal data and privacy. People should demand clear information on how their biometric data will be protected, who will have access to it, and how long it will be retained. Both governments and citizens must work together to establish a delicate balance between national security requirements and individual privacy rights. Regulatory oversight is critical in safeguarding against potential abuses. Governments and international bodies should implement robust processes and frameworks that hold organizations accountable for the responsible handling of biometric information.

At the same time, the introduction of Worldcoin can significantly impact India’s own efforts towards digitisation of currency. India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiative aims to provide a digital version of the national currency. This transition holds the potential to enhance financial inclusion, streamlining of transactions, and reduction of costs associated with physical currency circulation. However, the unique approach of Worldcoin that depends on biometric identification for distribution, introduces major challenges for India’s digital rupee aspirations. The integration of a similar biometric element into the digital rupee, in alignment with the Aadhaar system, will lead to substantial conflict in terms of digital identification and security. As India develops its digital rupee, policymakers and regulators must carefully consider the competitive threats posed by Worldcoin with regard to adoption and success of CBDC or digital rupee initiatives.

In conclusion, while the introduction of Worldcoin and similar initiatives may present innovative solutions for economic inclusion, it is essential to strike a balance between the potential benefits and the risks associated with biometric data in terms of national security, individual safety, and national aspirations. People and governments must educate themselves on the implications of sharing the citizens’ biometric information, and advocate for transparent and responsible practices from any platform handling such sensitive data. As we embrace advancements in technology, biometrics, and digital currencies, let us not forget that the protection of our national data and interests is paramount in shaping a secure and privacy-first future.

(The writer is Former vice-chairman, TCS.)