World Environment Day and World Oceans Day – Reminders for collective course correction

By Dr. Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan and Pratima Pandey

It’s NOT for the environment. It is also not for other species that we coexist with on this planet. It is for us, the human race. Celebration of United Nations events like World Environment Day and World Oceans Day every year on June 5 and June 8, respectively, acts as a reminder for us that apart from going about with our day-to-day activities, we should be mindful of changes around us that impact our collective well-being.

Three such inter-related changes that are also referred to as the ‘triple planetary crisis” (UNEP, 2020), are in the areas of climate change, loss of biodiversity, and pollution & waste. Climate change, manifested as extreme weather events and climate-related events, has resulted in mammoth global economic losses to the tune of US$ 4.3 trillion over the last 50 years. As far as biodiversity is concerned, one million species of plants and animals are threatened with extinction. Pollution is a key issue of national significance as well. India ranked 8th in the list of 131 countries in terms of air pollution. Worldwide, air pollution kills 6.7 million people every year. The scope of water pollution can be gauged by the fact that 2.2 billion across the world people lack access to safely managed drinking water services. Then there is land pollution. However, there is another important category of pollution that exacerbates all the issues mentioned above – plastic pollution.

World Environment Day 2023 is themed ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’. In the last ten years, we have produced more plastic products than in the previous century. Only 10% is recycled. A major part of it, that is 8 to 10 million metric tons of plastic, ends up in oceans each year making up 80% of all marine pollution (UNESCO). Oceans are a provider of 50% of the planet’s oxygen, most of the dietary protein to more than a billion people, and livelihood for many, apart from being the home to most of the earth’s biodiversity. So, keeping them in good health is vital for our existence (in accordance with this year’s theme of World Oceans Day). Even around us, plastic waste chokes water streams and drains and pollutes our land, water, and air, either as microplastics that eventually become part of the food we ingest and the air we breathe; or as toxic gases and persistent pollutants like dioxins that are released on its burning. Hence, curbing plastic pollution is NOT a choice; it’s a necessity.

Considering the magnitude of the problem, efforts are required at all levels – intergovernmental, governmental, industry, community, and individual. At the global level, last year, at the UN Environment Assembly, 175 countries endorsed a resolution to have a legally binding agreement by 2024 to “end plastic pollution”. The resolution addresses the full lifecycle of plastic from production to disposal and focuses on three tenets of circular economy of plastics – eliminate (plastic we do not need); innovate plastic (that is long-lasting and reusable and recyclable); and circulate (keeping it in the economy and out of the environment).

At the country level, India has adopted policies like a ban on identified single-use plastics and adoption of EPR mechanisms under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022. Results on the ground have been mixed. The use of waste plastic based on “Guidelines for the Use of Waste Plastic in Hot Bituminous Mixes (Dry Process) in Wearing Courses”, 2013 is a step in the right direction. Credit for this innovation of using plastic-modified bitumen for superior road-making goes to Dr Rajagopalan Vasudevan, for which he was awarded the Padmashri award in the year 2018. However, the process has its limitations in terms of types and quantity of plastic that can be used – only LDPE and HDPE types can be used up to 6-8% of the weight of bitumen.

EPR mechanism applies to manufacturers, importers, and brand owners as per Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022; a dedicated centralized portal has been provided for their registration. It can be more effective if industries, especially FMCG, proactively go for introducing sustainable packaging, building recycling facilities & linkages, and fostering innovation toward producing eco-friendly plastic alternatives.

As per the Twelfth Schedule in the 74th Amendment to Indian Constitution, local bodies are responsible for waste management in India. Many local administrative bodies in collaboration with local communities have demonstrated exemplary innovation and commitment, as highlighted in Niti Aayog’s and CSE’s Waste-Wise Cities Report, 2021.

At an individual level, keeping ourselves aware of the dangers of mismanaged plastic waste and adopting the principle of 3Rs (Refuse and Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle) in our day-to-day lives is the way out. Many online content creators across the world have contributed to raising mass awareness. Further, many start-ups have come up with innovative ideas like millet-based edible and healthy cutlery by Hyderabad-based Bakeys. Many others use sugarcane waste and other agricultural products like bamboo and leaves to produce alternatives for disposable plastic plates and cutlery. These mentions are only tip of the iceberg as far as the many ideas and small ventures emerging from entrepreneurial minds of Indians are concerned. Financial and technical support from government (for Atmanirbhar Bharat) and corporates (EPR and ESG requirements) can go a long way in converting these ideas into viable business models.

To quote Albert Einstein, “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them”. Thinking out of the box and course correction based on current realities is the way we make our world a better place to live in.

(The authors Dr. Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan is Fellow at NITI Aayog and Pratima Pandey is advisor at Infisum Modeling Pvt Ltd. Views expressed are personal.)