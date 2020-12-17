Working Smart: The future of work reimagined

As we look to the future, we’ve taken our multi-screen concepts journey a step further as we know screen real estate can improve multitasking, productivity and collaboration.

By Glen Robson

In early 2020, we talked about our vision for “intelligent companion” devices. We shared how PCs will become more aware of their own condition, location, surroundings, level of security and capabilities. We also showcased how multi-screen devices have the potential to unlock new ways of working and increase productivity. We continue to explore different ways technologies such as cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will come together to improve the PC experience. These intelligent, personalised, immersive and modern experiences are core to all we do—and they will continue to take center stage as we look to the future of hybrid work. Our innovation journey continues, and we’d like to share some of our visions for the future of work in—and beyond—the office.

Office experiences of the future

For more than a decade, we’ve built a culture around the idea that work is outcomes based and not anchored to a specific place or time. The future of work will be a hybrid model where employees work from various locations aligned to work schedules and lifestyle. This hybrid model will change the physical office layout significantly. Offices will be re-imagined to foster collaboration. Think reservation-based workspaces and collaboration areas instead of cubicles or permanent desks.

We’re exploring intuitive workplace technologies and concepts to help with this future office experience. Imagine if you could reserve a workspace on an app before you even arrive at the office. AR mapping could help facilities manage the flow of team members and gain insights into utilised space. At your assigned desk, a wireless dock could sense your device, connect you to the network and adjust to your preferred display settings before you’ve even sat down. Wireless charging hidden under the desk could remove concerns about battery life. Surfaces remain clutter-free, and you could pick up your device to disconnect upon departure, so the desk is ready for the next user.

This could be a typical office experience within the next couple of years, and we want to help organisations create a seamless experience from the moment a team member chooses to head into the office.

Beyond the office

As we look to the future, we’ve taken our multi-screen concepts journey a step further as we know screen real estate can improve multitasking, productivity and collaboration. Earlier this year, we presented Concept Ori and Concept Duet. Now consider combining the best features of these concepts: a foldable screen with a bigger display for multitasking. Other concept explorations include dual screens within traditional notebooks; where your compute power and dual monitors live within the same system. Or, imagine a thin device that brings the ease and spontaneity of a pen and paper. A wireless, port-less device that, when paired with your main PC, allows an extra surface for taking smart notes or whiteboarding with colleagues in different locations. And if the task requires a face-to-face conversation, simply bend the display to start a video conference.

We’re excited about the future of hybrid work – how we worked yesterday will not be how we work tomorrow. While we do not have plans to launch these concepts as products immediately, we can promise you we’ll continue to look at ways to combine innovative device design, materials, software and cutting-edge technologies to create the best customer experiences possible.

The writer is CTO, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies