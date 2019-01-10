Work-life balance: Supriya Sule’s Private Member’s Bill empowers employees to structure it better

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 12:19 AM

A Private Member’s Bill empowers employees to structure their work-life balance as they see fit

Supriya Sule, Private Member Bill, lok sabha, Right to Disconnect Bill,  Employee Welfare Committee, white collar workers In a bid to reduce employee stress and prod employers into facilitating a healthy work-life balance for the former, Sule introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to give employees the right to not respond to communication from employers beyond designated office timings. (IE)

Given the levels of digital connectedness today, it isn’t really surprising that white-collar workers don’t really get off work. But, if NCP MP Supriya Sule has her way in Parliament, this could all be a thing of the past. In a bid to reduce employee stress and prod employers into facilitating a healthy work-life balance for the former, Sule introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Lok Sabha to give employees the right to not respond to communication from employers beyond designated office timings. Termed the Right to Disconnect Bill, it forbids disciplinary action against an employee if she does not reply to her boss’s attempts to contact her outside of the agreed-upon working conditions. If the employee works outside of the established terms, he or she will be entitled to overtime. The Bill also directs employers with more than 10 employees to periodically negotiate specific working terms with each of them, publish and update their own working terms, and set up an Employee Welfare Committee consisting of representatives from the company’s workforce.

Also read| Reservation bill updates: 50 per cent capping is not in the Constitution, says Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad  

Sule cited studies that highlighted the dangers of being overworked and not being able to have any time to unwind. There is a greater chance of these health risks materialising given technology has become so pervasive in our day-to-day lives. To bring down employees’ work-related screen time and help combat digital distractions, the Bill talks about government-provided employee counselling and digital detox centres. In an age where technology has enabled employees to work from anywhere, blurring the boundary between home and office, the Bill promises to empower workers to structure this boundary as they see fit, without being at the risk of any retaliatory action. But, will merely legislating this help? If employees are willing to work after-hours, should the government be coming in the way of such productivity?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Work-life balance: Supriya Sule’s Private Member’s Bill empowers employees to structure it better
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition