Women Win! Physics Nobel a big win for women scientists

Nevertheless, the abysmal lack of recognition of women scientists is a problem, one that the Nobel Foundation has expressly said it will try rectifying.

The Physics Nobel this year honours three—Gerard Mourou of Ecole Polytechnique, France, and University of Michigan, the US, and Donna Strickland of the University of Waterloo, Canada, for their pioneering work on pulse laser that made high-precision laser surgery possible, and Arthur Ashkin of Bell Laboratories, for developing the laser technique ‘optical tweezers’ that allows scientists to hold viruses, bacteria and cells without damaging them. The Physics Nobel has generated much buzz because Strickland is the first woman in 55 years—and only the third in history—to be awarded the prize. Similarly, Frances Arnold’s chemistry Nobel this year is just the fifth such win for a woman scientist. Strickland’s/Frances’s win is being celebrated across the world as a victory for women in the acutely male-dominated STEM disciplines—it has encouraged many of their peers to call for strident action against the sexism peculiar to STEM fields.

The fact is that the contributions of women in STEM disciplines is under-reported, often glossed over to favour their male peers. Astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell, in 1967, was the first to observe pulsars that established the existence of neutron stars. And yet, when, in 1974, the Nobel Committee recognised the discovery of pulsars as worthy of the prize, it awarded Burnell’s supervisor Antony Hewish and astrophysicist Martin Ryle, and passed Burnell over. A study by the American Institute of Physics shows that while all the 57 winners of Nobel Prize in Physics between 1990 and 2013 were men, given the rate at which physics PhDs were being awarded to women, the chance of having only male winners during the period was under 2%. To be sure, most recognitions, including the Nobel, came at a much later stage in life for most winners than the time they received their doctoral degrees. Nevertheless, the abysmal lack of recognition of women scientists is a problem, one that the Nobel Foundation has expressly said it will try rectifying.