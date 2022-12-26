scorecardresearch
Women & insurance

In 2021-22, of 2.91 crore individual policies sold, the number of policies bought by women was 1.01 crore, or around 35% of the total policies sold, having risen from 32.3% in 2019-20.

Written by Saikat Neogi
The share of policies bought by women within the total number of policies bought from private insurers stood at 29%, and from the state-owned LIC, at 36%.

The share of policies bought by women within the total number of policies bought from private insurers stood at 29%, and from the state-owned LIC, at 36%. More literate states have a higher share of life insurance cover bought by women.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 04:15:00 am