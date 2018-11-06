Will mandating performance-linked appraisals in CIT ensure greater efficiency and less wastage

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 1:33 AM

Tax experts say that the new system will mean that the CIT (appeals) would be focussed on strengthening the tax officer’s stand rather being neutral and that this could amount to a conflict of interest.

According to the Economic Times, the government has purportedly linked the appraisals of commissioners of income tax (CIT, appeals) to the number of rulings they make in favour of the tax department, as per the Central Action Plan (CAP) of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Their appraisals will depend on “enhancing the assessment, strengthening the stand of the assessing officer or levying penalty”. Commissioners also have to meet annual targets, as per the action plan and can get “extra credit” for enhancing, strengthening or levying penalties on a taxpayer. Tax experts say that the new system will mean that the CIT (appeals) would be focussed on strengthening the tax officer’s stand rather being neutral and that this could amount to a conflict of interest. The CIT (appeals) is the first court of appeal in a tax dispute, after which the appeals, if need be, pass on to the higher courts of justice, like the High and Supreme Courts.

A better idea, instead, would be to link the appraisal of tax officials—including the CIT (appeals)—to whether their decisions are upheld in higher courts. This is critical because, not only will it force officials to pursue only those cases that are winnable, it will ensure there are less frivolous demands. This is why, despite India’s recent 23-rank jump in the World Bank’s rankings released last week, India’s ranking in direct taxes remained poor and actually fell two places compared to last year’s—from 119 to 121. With net direct tax collections rising 14% y-o-y and with GST formalising and broadening the indirect tax base and smoothening the indirect tax collections of the country, the government should perhaps focus on these methods instead of possibly inciting fear amongst India Inc.

