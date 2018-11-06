Why there is an urgent need to reduce the economic & social costs of mental health (Representational image)

By Mala Kapur Shankardass

Reports from across the world and by organisations such as WHO and OECD indicate that mental disorders are one of the fastest growing disease categories with which health systems must cope. Among the general population, depression, marital disharmony, sleep disorder, suicide, substance abuse, and serious mental conditions that impact quality of life are becoming common.

But we continue to neglect mental health, and its social and economic costs remain “very high”. Many countries, especially developing, including India, have a minuscule health and social care budget for mental health concerns, in spite of these diseases constituting up to 13% of total health burden.

It is disturbing that, as per 2017 WHO data, India spends 0.06% of its health budget on mental care—many countries spend above 4% and that too, it is argued, is not enough. No doubt, in India, with limited expenditure on mental care, the unmet need for treatment remains high and long-term care provisions continue to be limited. Many studies and NGOs experiences reveal that people with mental health problems and their caregivers experience higher rates of unemployment, are poorer than the general population, and have reduced productivity at work. A study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) reports that, in any given quarter of a year, family members of affected individuals had lost 10-20 working days. We need policies for adopting measures that curtail reduction in employment prospects, productivity and wages of those affected by mental health problems.

The vicious cycle between unemployment and mental illness is an established fact. Also, individuals with severe mental illnesses like acute depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia die, on an average, 20 years earlier than the general population, typically due to chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases. This cost to the society is alarming, given the working-age population is most affected by mental disorders. The National Mental Health Survey 2015-16, by NIMHANS, indicated the highest prevalence of mental morbidity in the 30-49 age group—a major part of the working-age population. It also revealed the economic burden of mental disorders—affected families spend `1,000-1,500 a month mainly for treatment and to access care, which many can’t afford. Common mental disorders including depression, anxiety and substance-use affect 10% of the population.

Mental disorders lead to employee absenteeism, lower rates of productivity and increased costs to organisations. It is unfortunate those suffering from mental disorders often don’t receive the needed treatment either because of stigma or lack of access. In fact, few statistics indicate that only 10% of Indians with mental health problems receive evidence-based treatment. Also, treatment gaps greater than 70% exist due to insufficient funding for mental, neurological and substance-use disorders. The number of mental health beds in India is well below average, with only 2.15 beds per 100,000 compared to the global figure of 6.5. Not surprising, then, that the latest survey by NIMHANS suggests at least 150 million Indians are in need of intervention for mental health and over 10% require immediate recourse.

Poor implementation of schemes under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) adds to the economic and social costs of mental health issues, as well as paucity of mental health specialists along with low priority in the public health agenda. But it is hoped that, in the coming years, with the new mental health policy and an action plan in place, the gaps in mental healthcare will be filled. With scaling up of services, strengthening the medical and social care systems, and attempts at providing comprehensive mental healthcare, the burden of mental health on society can be reduced. There is a need for integrating, coordinating and effectively monitoring state as well as central level provisions for mental healthcare.

The author is Associate Professor, Maitreyi College, University of Delhi