Why Solskjær needs a dressing room free of Pogba

Paul Pogba is a World Cup winner. Manchester United fans, however, give a hoot about what Pogba has achieved for France. His performance has been patchy, to put it mildly, for United, a club that had coughed up the then world record fee of \u00a389 in 2016 to land him from Juventus. United also pay him \u00a3290,000 every week. Pogba has failed to turn up, especially in big games. From United\u2019s perspective, it absolutely doesn\u2019t matter whether Pogba has won the World Cup or the Milk Cup. Jose Mourinho had brought him to make an impact. The 26-year-old is said to have made a negative impact in the dressing-room. He was a reason why Mourinho\u2019s third season at Old Trafford fell apart. The day the Portuguese was sacked as United manager, Pogba had posted a cryptic, classless tweet\u2014\u201cCaption this!\u201d\u2014alongside a picture of himself adopting a knowing look. He raised his game after Ole Gunnar Solskj\u00e6r arrived. The new manager didn\u2019t have Mourinho\u2019s personality and tried to keep the club\u2019s most expensive buy in good humour. But as Zinedine Zidane became the Real Madrid manager and made the Pogba overture, the United midfielder went back to square one, performance-wise, and started to glorify the Madrid club and its boss. \u201cLike I have always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It\u2019s one of the biggest clubs in the world. There\u2019s also Zidane as a coach and it\u2019s a dream for anybody who likes football,\u201d Pogba had said during the March international break. It could have been the end of Pogba at United if Sir Alex Ferguson were in charge. But the Red Devils are now fallen giants, with a lightweight manager manning the dug-out. Recently, Pogba once again hinted a move away from his present club. \u201cLike you said, there\u2019s a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well. For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else. After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well. I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I\u2019m thinking of this; to have a new challenge somewhere else,\u201d he told reporters in Tokyo. United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and will play Thursday night football, the Europa League, this term. Pogba, on the other hand, wants Champions League football. But unlike David De Gea, he has preferred not to keep his counsel. That a player is publicly deriding United shows how far this great club has fallen off their perch. Ed Woodward, the club\u2019s executive vice-chairman, is reportedly willing to pay \u00a3500,000-per-week to keep the misfiring, overrated midfielder at Old Trafford. Woodward, a specialist in signing up new noodles partners, seldom looks beyond shirt sales and Pogba remains a lucrative option. Solskj\u00e6r doesn\u2019t have the aura of a big manager. Maybe, reluctantly he toes the line. Back in December last year, Mourinho reportedly had branded Pogba \u201ca virus\u201d in the dressing-room. \u201cYou don\u2019t play. You don\u2019t respect players and supporters. And you kill the mentality of the good honest people around you. You are like a person with a flu, with a virus in a closed room; you pass that virus to the others,\u201d Mourinho was alleged to have told Pogba. The then United manager had also benched the enfant terrible. In 2003, when David Beckham\u2019s eye was cut by a flying Sir Alex boot, the former\u2019s time at his boyhood club was up, notwithstanding his superstar status. United under their present dispensation sided with the player in a player-manager feud. Pogba\u2019s commercial viability was always greater than Mourinho, who is 56 years old and past his prime as a manager. It probably clinched the deal for the former. United are progressing at a snail\u2019s pace towards the proposed squad overhaul. Solskj\u00e6r wanted new players to arrive by July 1, when the squad will return for pre-season. So far only Daniel James has arrived in a \u00a315million move from Swansea. United, out of the Europe\u2019s elite competition, will have to make do with the also-rans. A lot will depend on Solskj\u00e6r\u2019s ability to improve the young players. It\u2019s going to be a lengthy process. United can forget about winning the Premier League title in the next four-five years. At the moment, even a top-four finish next season looks difficult, although Chelsea are hit with a transfer ban and they have lost their most prized possession; Eden Hazard. It\u2019s arguable if Solskj\u00e6r is the right man to preside over the United overhaul. But he certainly needs a dressing-room free of Pogba, as it will significantly reduce the player-power factor and negative vibes. In 95 appearances over three seasons, Pogba has scored 24 goals and made 23 assists. He is dispensable and something between \u00a3120million and \u00a3130million should be good business.