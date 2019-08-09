Why simultaneous polls are a good idea

There is no denying the fact that significant amendments to the Constitution and to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, will be required.

In June, the Prime Minister mooted, at an all-party meet, simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Most political parties either broadly supported or summarily rejected it. The idea is laudable and the ensuing benefits are manifold—significantly less burden on the exchequer; a check on the generation and use of black money; facilitation of responsible governance for larger part of five years’ tenure, without the need to succumb to the enticing, but destructive, tools of populism and dole-outs; optimum use of administrative and police machinery for their designated purposes with a short-period diversion for electoral exercise; policy continuum and many more.

Various quarters have raised their concerns, which can mainly be summarised as follows: One, simultaneous polls will be advantageous to national parties, as local issues will get buried beneath the larger national topics and, thus, regional parties can lose relevance. Two, it may also confuse the electorate as it becomes difficult for them to make contrary choices while voting at two levels at the same booth on the same day. This may help an incompetent and moribund state leadership of a political party to tag along its efficient and popular central leadership and achieve undeserving success. Three, how to deal with the remainder of the term, if a majority government cannot be in office owing to, say, a no-confidence motion or a hung house or budgetary defeat of the incumbent government. If no majority government is formed or majority is lost mid-term, it will give an unscrupulous and domineering central government an opportunity to impose its rule on the state for the rest of the term. Fourth, the alteration of terms of state assemblies to make them coterminous with the current Lok Sabha will require constitutional and statutory amendments, the process of which is cumbersome. Lastly, how to deal with a casual vacancy arising from a death, emergent physical or mental inability, resignation or disqualification?

There is no denying the fact that significant amendments to the Constitution and to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, will be required. However, unlike some have opined, the constitutional amendments will not necessitate ratification by half the states, as, in my view, none of the amended provisions will fall in the categories specified in proviso to Article 368(2) requiring such a ratification. Of course, considering that it will still need an approval by majority of all MPs in each House and two-thirds of those voting, the Narendra Modi government will definitely need most political parties agreeing to its idea. It lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha and two-thirds majority in both, albeit only marginally in the Lok Sabha. To win over the opposition parties of all hues, PM Modi will have to allay their concerns, and his calling for an all-party meeting and announcement of constitution of a committee for that purpose appears to show his earnestness towards that pursuit.

I would like to make the following suggestions to the committee, thus constituted, for its consideration, which will achieve the government’s objectives and also alleviate the above concerns.

First, voters today are smart and are capable of using discretion in making informed decisions. It is evident from the BJP’s vote share dipping by 21% when people voted to elect the Vidhan Sabha candidates in Odisha on the same day of the polling. However, to further ensure that the people vote with uncluttered minds to make differential choices, polling at each booth for the Lok Sabha and a state assembly may be conducted on two consecutive days, probably for the latter on the previous day.

Second, in case no party or group has a majority ab initio or it loses it mid-term and none claims/proves majority, the government is formed by all the parties having a specified number of seats. The largest party or group has its PM or CM and the Cabinet berths are allotted to all parties having 20% or more seats proportionately. Similarly, junior ministerial posts are distributed to all parties having 10% or more seats proportionately. The PM or CM has sole discretion in allocation of the portfolios. Thus, the imposition of the central rule is completely avoided in all cases (in states) and premature elections (for both Lok Sabha and states) become unnecessary. Today, swords are out amongst political parties perennially and seldom do we see politicians from opposite sides joining hands in jointly taking policy decisions in the interest of the nation. Legislative houses are hostage to uproar by the belligerent opposition keen to corner the party in power on one issue (or non-issue) or another, and proceedings there remain unproductive. When most political parties are formally involved in collective governance, they will cease to be acrimonious warring groups for at least four-and-a-half years of the five-year tenure. This can lead to a revolutionary change in our parliamentary democracy.

Third, if a casual vacancy occurs due to resignation or disqualification and the vote difference with the runner-up in the election is less than 25%, the candidate coming second becomes the elected member from that seat. In all other cases, including a large vote-gap, death or incapacitation, a new candidate is chosen by a by-election. All by-elections in India in a year may be conducted simultaneously.

The above set of propositions can be a catch-all solution, although the devil will be in the detail when specific amendments are penned and exhaustively deliberated.

