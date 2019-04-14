Why Pochettino believes trophies don’t take a team to the next level

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the match. (Reuters)

Only a lunatic will now consider Tottenham Hotspur as also-rans. Only a dark narcissist like Jose Mourinho will say football managers are judged by the number of trophies in their trophy cabinets. Mourinho doesn’t have a philosophy. He needs silverware to fuel his dark narcissism. Mauricio Pochettino is not a spotlight monger. To quote French economist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon: “When deeds speak, words are nothing.”

Last Tuesday, Spurs hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. This is a season of austerity for the North London club. They didn’t spend a penny on player transfer this term. The reason was that they were building something hugely more significant. The £1 billion Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was unveiled a fortnight ago. Two years after the club owner Daniel Levy started the project, Spurs eventually moved to their swanky, world-class new home.

It was at their new home Spurs played against a side which is owned by Abu Dhabi. city manager Pep Guardiola has spent in excess of £545 million over three seasons on player signings. Pochettino, the Spurs manager, on the other hand, has invested £254 million over five seasons in the squad. Football, however, is played on the pitch and Spurs won the first leg 1-0 despite losing their talisman, Harry Kane, early into the second half.

Spurs are not through to the semi-final yet. But even if they go down in the second leg and lose the tie, they would still be considered a success story in English football. Spurs are rewriting the modern football’s rulebook. They are refreshingly old-school. And maybe, they are the game’s conscience as well. Spurs have had a net spend of £29 million since Pochettino’s arrival in 2014. They spent £254 million on player signings and received £225 million on player sales.

Even Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion had higher net spends at £65 million and £85 million respectively over the past four seasons. At the end of the last season, the net spends of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City stood at £119 million, £166 million, £417 million and £496 million respectively. Only Liverpool in the top six in the Premier League had a lower net spend—£18 million—than Spurs, which was largely due to Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million transfer to Barcelona.

Spurs are on course for a fourth successive top-four finish in the Premier League. They are just a good 90 minutes away from a Champions League semi-final. Pochettino has done all these on a shoestring. Yes, he is yet to win a major trophy, but presiding over a Spurs side, reveling in punching above their weight season after season, is a gold medal in itself. And Pochettino has never compromised on his philosophy. He has trained his players to entertain, which is very important.

Modern day sport has embraced commerce. But entertainment still remains the primary objective. From that perspective, Pochettino has done an incredible job. His building from the back philosophy has wowed even the greatest – Sir Alex Ferguson. Ironically, this is now the second time that United have bungled an opportunity to rope in the 47-year-old Argentine. Old Trafford’s pain, though, is Spurs’ gain. Their steady rise is also great news for English football.

Unlike Mourinho, Pochettino looks at the bigger picture. He doesn’t whine at the lack of money. “One thing you need to understand is that Tottenham built a new training ground and built what is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with our own resources,” the Spurs manager had said. His positivity has had a serious trickle-down effect.

Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier, and Dele Alli—they have all benefitted immensely from playing under Pochettino. “Well the manager (Pochettino) has been fantastic. They (Spurs) have a bad record of managers; there’s no doubt about that. They have had so many over the years, but this lad has composure. You never see him ruffled and the way his team play is a testimony to the work he is doing.

The most important thing for English football is how many English and young players are in his team. He understands the advantage of playing young people. They won’t let you down and they have been fantastic. Alli, Kane, (Ryan) Mason, (Danny) Rose, Dier; all English players…” Sir Alex had said in 2016, when Pochettino was only into his second season in English football.

As for Pochettino, he believes that trophies don’t take a team to the next level. Philosophy, identity and consistency do. “Again we are going to have the debate whether a trophy will take the club to the next level. I don’t agree with it. It only builds your ego. The most important thing for Tottenham right now is to always be in the top four,” he observed.