By Uttam Digga

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of the country’s economy. More than 7 crore enterprises employ over 32 crore people, contribute nearly one-third of GDP and account for almost half of India’s exports. From manufacturing clusters and industrial hubs to family-run businesses in district towns, MSMEs drive employment, entrepreneurship and regional development. As India pursues its ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047, the sector’s ability to grow and compete will be critical.

Over the past decade, policymakers have laid a strong foundation for MSME growth. Initiatives such as MUDRA, GST, UPI, ONDC, Udyam Registration, PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy have expanded access to credit, accelerated formalisation and improved infrastructure. These reforms have created a more supportive business environment for millions of small enterprises.

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Yet one critical constraint continues to limit their growth: logistics.

For most MSMEs, operational efficiency determines business success as much as access to capital. A delayed shipment of raw materials can disrupt production, while unreliable goods transport can impact customer fulfillment and weaken competitiveness. Businesses operating on thin margins have little room to absorb such inefficiencies.

India has rightly prioritised reducing logistics costs, which remain well above the global benchmark. However, the biggest challenge often lies within cities and in last-mile goods movement, where fragmented transport networks, underutilised vehicles, opaque pricing and limited visibility continue to create inefficiencies.

Improving logistics has benefits that extend well beyond transportation. A furniture manufacturer in Jodhpur can access larger markets if goods movement becomes more reliable. A spare-parts supplier in Coimbatore can expand operations when inventory moves predictably. Efficient logistics allows businesses to replenish stock faster, reduce working capital requirements, improve customer service and scale with confidence.

Technology is rapidly changing this landscape.

Digital logistics service providers are bringing transparency, digital documentation and visibility to goods movement. Artificial intelligence and data-driven systems are helping optimise vehicle allocation, reduce idle capacity and improve goods transport reliability, making logistics more efficient for businesses of every size.

But technology alone cannot transform the ecosystem.

Policy must evolve alongside innovation. Organised, technology-enabled logistics providers need a level regulatory playing field that encourages formalisation rather than perpetuating fragmented informal operations. As highlighted by research from CDEP and IIT Delhi, structured logistics networks improve efficiency, transparency and compliance. Aligning policy with India’s broader digitalisation agenda will help accelerate MSME competitiveness.

India’s economic transformation will ultimately be shaped not only by its largest corporations but also by millions of small businesses operating in workshops, factories and marketplaces across the country.

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The goal should be simple: every MSME, regardless of location, should have access to reliable, affordable and technology-enabled logistics. When entrepreneurs no longer have to worry about moving goods efficiently, they can focus on improving products, serving customers and expanding into new markets.

If capital fuels enterprise, logistics enables it to move. Building that backbone may well be the next decisive step in unlocking the full potential of India’s MSMEs and realising the vision of a developed Bharat.

(The author is CEO & co-founder, Porter)