Why labour shortage might just be blessing in disguise for Punjab, Haryana

The singular focus on rice cultivation in the kharif season is largely because of the Centre’s policy of minimum support price-based procurement of rice, and the states supplying free power for groundwater irrigation during the cropping season. (Representative image)

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana are shifting away from paddy cultivation, as per news report, choosing instead to grow cotton, due to lack of availability of about one million migrant labourers. The transplantation of paddy seedlings from nursery beds to fields being a highly labour-intensive process and requiring specialised knowledge, the farmers depend on labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. While mechanised transplantation is possible, equipment for this largely needs to be imported. The labour shortage might just be a blessing in disguise the Punjab and Haryana governments, which have long failed in encouraging farmers to diversify their crops. Many farmers in both states, as per a report in The Indian Express, are sowing cotton on at least half of their farm area. The Punjab agriculture department has spoken of targeting an increase in the acreage under cotton in this kharif season to 5.5 lakh hectares (lh) from 3.92 lh last year, and a reduction of 3 lh in the total area under paddy in the state.

The singular focus on rice cultivation in the kharif season is largely because of the Centre’s policy of minimum support price-based procurement of rice, and the states supplying free power for groundwater irrigation during the cropping season. The practices these policies have encouraged have led to recurring, systemic environmental problems—increased air pollution due to burning of paddy stubble, and depletion of groundwater level. Regions of Punjab and Haryana used to be the cotton belt of India before these policies incentivised a shift to paddy. This newspaper has long argued for replacing the power subsidy with direct cash transfers to farmers, as well as for scrapping price support for farmers in favour of a per-acre cost support that is directly transferred to their accounts. This model has successfully provided relief to farmers when price support schemes and loan waivers have failed. While the Punjab and Haryana farmers’ spontaneous move away from paddy due to the labour crisis is certainly to be cashed in on, the turn to cotton, which itself requires significant quantities of water, must not lead to complacency on the government’s part. Using this window to wean farmers off rice production means restructuring agri-policies. MSP and power subsidies must be the first policies to go, but more profitable and less water-intensive crops like corn must also be incentivised. Icrier professor Ashok Gulati has repeatedly pointed out corn’s multiple benefits for farmers, included additional income from selling the ethanol extracted from it, and usage of the extract as cattle feed. While the government has a significant window to implement this overhaul of its agri-policies, it must, in the immediate run, given the shift to cotton, revise its anti-GMO stance and allow farmers to cultivate the more profitable HTBT variety.