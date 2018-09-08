Why it is fairly reasonable to use reserve assets to some extent for ensuring a soft landing for the rupee

Pessimists argue that India’s current account deficit may widen to an unsustainable level in FY19 if rupee depreciation continues amidst rise in crude oil prices.

The Indian rupee breached 72 to the dollar on September 6, 2018—an all-time low—despite reasonably sound macro-economic fundamentals. Animated debate has started as regards the fair value of rupee, which may be difficult to ascertain. Optimists believe that there is no need for panic as most currencies of emerging market economies (EMEs) have been under pressure since the beginning of 2018. This can be attributed to several external factors such as intensification of trade war, particularly between the US and China; normalisation of monetary policy in advanced economies (AEs), led by the US; rise in international crude oil prices, following sanctions against oil producing countries; and demand-supply mismatch relating to the crude oil due to global recovery amidst cut in crude oil production by OPEC countries.

Pessimists argue that India’s current account deficit may widen to an unsustainable level in FY19 if rupee depreciation continues amidst rise in crude oil prices. The price elasticity of demand for crude oil in India is significantly less than unity. Despite rise in prices, there has been steady increase in consumption of crude oil following recovery of the Indian economy. Hence, costs of depreciation may outweigh the benefit, which may accrue following depreciation-led increase in export competitiveness. A number of studies in India have found that India’s exports are more responsive to the external demand rather than a competitive exchange rate. Moreover, supply elasticity of the tradable sector has not been very high, even enough to reap the full benefit of rising external demand. While one would expect modest rise in India’s export due to global recovery, it may be offset by escalation of trade war and/or restrictive trade practices followed by AEs. Containing India’s trade deficit may be difficult going forward due to rise in crude oil prices together with rupee depreciation.

As per market perception, hikes in Fed funds rate are inevitable, which may reinvigorate flight to safety. Turnaround in the global interest rate cycle has further complicated the debt-servicing capacity of corporates in EMEs. Their unhedged debt exposures are a major cause for concern due to depreciation of the home currency besides rising interest rate burden arising out of foreign currency loans taken at floating rates when LIBOR was close to zero. Demand for dollar will not only emerge from importers of goods and services but also from corporates to service their external debt. Given the fact that India’s short-term external debt on a residual maturity basis is high (nearly 42% of the total external debt), bunching of repayments in 2018-19 would put additional pressure on rupee.

It appears that exchange rate pressure on rupee is not frictional, but deep-rooted. What should be the policy response to deal with such a situation? It is true that India’s medium-term macro-economic fundamentals are fairly robust, compared to those prevailing during the taper tantrum in 2013. Domestic inflation is under control, thanks to the success to flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime in India coupled with fall in the prices of crude oil globally in the post-crisis period. Government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation is by and large credible as fiscal deficits remain within the bounds prescribed by the NK Singh Committee. The war chest on foreign exchange reserves is reasonably large that provides confidence to RBI to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility.

Although there is no need for panic to handle the situation, policy responses should be broad-based and well sequenced. Within the stated objective of market intervention, RBI has to play a crucial role in stabilising the foreign exchange market in the short-run. There should be an open mind to lose as much foreign exchange as was recently accumulated due to large capital inflows through portfolio investments. The pressure on rupee is coming essentially from liquidation of investments by FIIs, particularly from the debt segment. If external liabilities are reduced in the process, it is fairly reasonable to use reserve assets to some extent for ensuring a soft landing for the rupee.

RBI may be perceptibly visible in the spot market or barely visible in the forward market on a real-time basis. Alternatively, it may take bulk demand for foreign exchange out of the spot market through forward sale of dollar to the oil marketing companies. The pricing of external loans and FCNR (B) deposit rates may be revisited. Delay in the realisation of export proceeds may be penalised. Given the professional expertise, details of market interventions may be left to the collective wisdom of RBI, which has enough fire power to handle exchange rate volatility outside the policy rate.

Although the rupee-dollar rate has declined to an all-time low, partly due to appreciation of dollar, the 36-currency trade-weighted real effective exchange rate (REER)—a relatively better measure of competitiveness—still remains overvalued by at least 15%. The REER is still in the positive side of the fair value of rupee and therefore panic reaction is not desirable. Nevertheless, medium-term strategy should be to adhere to fiscal consolidation and possibly shift the gear of monetary policy stance from neutral to tight mode as early as October 2018 without raising the repo rate.

Interest rate defence of exchange rate has not been very successful in EMEs. As of now, the interest rate differential between the US and India in terms of 10-year benchmark yield is reasonable. Moreover, RBI has been generally tight under the FIT regime despite fall in the CPI inflation below the target rate, at least for some time. Unlike other EMEs, RBI refrained from reducing the repo rate progressively commensurate with cuts in Fed funds rate in the post-crisis period. As pass-through from exchange rate to prices is low in India, let the growth-inflation dynamics determine policy rate rather than the exchange rate.

By Barendra K Bhoi. Former principal adviser and head of the monetary policy department, RBI, and currently, visiting fellow at IGIDR.