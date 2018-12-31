Why is withholding tax compliance becoming a boardroom agenda?

Not flying into a tax storm

By KT Chandy

In a recent case, a director of a private limited firm was found guilty of offence, entailing prosecution by a district court, as a consequence of the firm not depositing withholding tax on time. It’s one of many cases in a string of prosecution notices recently initiated under withholding tax (TDS) provisions of the Income-tax Act.

The Income-tax law requires payers of certain streams of income to withhold taxes at the time of payment or accounting of expenses. Taxes withheld on expenses in a particular month are required to be deposited with the government by the 7th of the following month. A host of provisions, timelines, reporting obligations are prescribed to administer TDS. Of these, the obligation of a payer to deposit TDS within time once withheld stands on the highest footing. It’s because taxes withheld under TDS provisions are intended to be held in a fiduciary capacity until discharged to government treasury. In case taxes are withheld but not deposited, such cash held on behalf of the government may unduly be utilised for business purposes of the withholder.

In addition to interest and penalty, the tax law prescribes prosecution in cases where taxes are withheld but not deposited on time. In case of companies, the person in charge of conduct of business is liable to be proceeded against (unless the offence was committed without the knowledge of such person or after such person exercised due diligence). Any director or officer of the company to whom the offence is attributable may also be proceeded against. Imprisonment could range from three months to seven years, along with a fine. The petrifying part for directors and officers of companies is they may apply regardless of whether the offence is ‘intentional’. Even a mere act of negligence may result in prosecution (unless reasonable case can be established).

The Central Action Plan 2018-19 re-establishes the government’s focus to enforce TDS compliance through exercise of prosecution provisions. It sets a goal for every assessing officer (TDS) to identify at least 10 cases for potential prosecution, and encourages adequate publicity in local newspapers on action taken in prosecution cases to prompt defaulters to come forward with compounding proposals.

A primary source for identifying cases for surveys/prosecution proceedings is the government’s own data mine. Applying complex data analytics to the wealth of tax data available with them, government systems can pick a needle out of a haystack. Survey and prosecution cases are based on accurate results whipped up from constant data stirring.

TDS compliance is a ‘data game’. Given the vast amounts of data, mistakes are not uncommon (even in some of the largest corporates with strong processes). While companies believe they are taking conservative TDS positions, compliance failure often emerges due to process gaps. Some of these mistakes can lead to major consequences including prosecution where the mistake unwittingly results in TDS withheld not being deposited. Let’s look at illustrative situations of how prosecution risk could potentially arise even where TDS is withheld and paid with all the right intentions:

Situation 1: TDS is not withheld on year-end provisions. The auditor points this out during annual statutory audit in September. A rectifying entry is passed in September with retro-effect as at March 31 of the year, while TDS is deposited in September/October. Could such a case be viewed as one where TDS has been deducted in March but deposited late in September? Would it attract potential prosecution notices?

Situation 2: TDS is deducted by the accounts payable team on certain professional payments at 2% instead of the applicable 10%. The company’s process involves tax team reviewing TDS positions on a monthly basis during TDS payment. The erroneous deduction at lower rate is picked up by the tax team at the time of their review before monthly TDS payment. But differential TDS paid is not accounted as credit to the TDS payable account. This short-accounting leads to a lower TDS payable balance and results in a short-deposit of TDS in subsequent months. Could government systems pick up such short-deposit, leading to prosecution notices?

Next steps are clear. For companies, improving the quality of TDS compliance would mean adding strength to positions, process and technology. While tax teams often focus on taking the right TDS positions, failure with compliance stems from intended positions not being applied in the course of actual compliance. A review of TDS processes to identify and plug gaps is overdue for a number of taxpayers. Real-time validation of TDS positions at the stage of compliance, reconciliation of expense data with TDS to ensure completeness of compliance and correlation with GST filings to ensure integrity are areas companies should target. Once strong processes are established, leveraging technology to nail down, scale up and implement intended processes is the direction companies must head for.

(Jayesh Bavle, tax director, EY, contributed to the article.)