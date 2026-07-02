By Karan Bhasin

South Korea’s KOSPI fell almost 10% on June 23, triggering a twenty-minute trading halt once the circuit breaker was hit. The selling carried across the region: Japan’s Nikkei, Taiwan’s index, and China’s Shanghai Composite all declined that day, and over the week the Nasdaq fell more than 4% as investors reassessed the valuations of artificial intelligence and semiconductor companies. India was largely spared. The Sensex fell about 1.2% on June 23, to 76,200, and recovered over the following sessions to close near 77,100 before the holiday, slightly above where it had started the week. India is usually grouped with these Asian markets, and the difference in outcome is worth explaining.

The first reason is the composition of the indices. How far a sector’s troubles spread through a market depends on how much of the index that sector represents. In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix together make up more than half of the Kospi, and in Taiwan, TSMC alone is more than 40% of the benchmark. When semiconductor valuations fell, there was little in either index to offset the decline, and a sector correction translated almost directly into an index correction. India’s market is more diversified. Financial firms are the largest group in the Sensex, and most of its other large constituents, including Reliance, Maruti, and the consumer lenders, earn the bulk of their revenue from domestic demand. Semiconductor and AI-infrastructure firms carry little direct weight, so the same global shock moved the Indian index far less.

The second reason is leverage and concentration on the Korean side. Korea entered the fall with stretched positioning. Retail margin debt had reached a record, recently approved single-stock leveraged funds magnified the move in the shares that were falling, and the national pension fund, having exceeded its domestic equity limit, had turned net seller. Foreign investors were withdrawing as well, having sold Korean equities heavily over preceding weeks. With two stocks driving the index and a layer of borrowed money on top, the decline in the chipmakers fed back into forced and leveraged selling. India’s position differs because of a decade of rising domestic participation. Domestic institutions, channelling a steady flow of household savings, have been an important stabilising force through 2026’s bouts of volatility, including in June, even as foreign investors sold. That base is real, but it is not unlimited: equity mutual-fund inflows had eased to a one-year low as recently as May, a reminder that domestic flows fluctuate rather than provide a permanent floor.

This is not decoupling, and India was not immune. The Sensex did decline on June 23, and part of the reason was domestic: the composite PMI fell to a three-month low, with services growth the weakest in 17 months, which gave investors cause to take profits after a strong run. Indian valuations are not low, and the index has traded sideways through 2026 rather than advancing, which reflects some caution about how far earnings can support prices. India’s IT-services firms, though a smaller share of the index than chipmakers are in Korea, depend on the same global technology spending that the sell-off questioned. A market that withstands a semiconductor shock can still be vulnerable to others.

It is worth being precise about where this resilience comes from. The domestic investor base that steadied the market has been built up by rising household participation, easier access to financial products and the spread of systematic investment plans, and favourable tax treatment, as much as by rising incomes themselves. One week’s market performance doesn’t establish that the whole chain runs from growth to savings to stability. What the episode does argue for, fairly directly, is the market structure that proved more robust: deeper and broader capital markets, wider household participation, lower leverage in the system, and more diversified indices. These are the features that separated India from Korea over the week.

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Sustaining that base over a longer horizon is a separate question, and here the link to the real economy holds. A domestic investor base ultimately rests on rising incomes, household confidence, and credible macroeconomic management, all of which are products of growth that has to be earned rather than assumed. The contrast with Seoul is a narrow illustration: the markets that fell hardest were the most concentrated and leveraged, not the weakest economies. Market structure explained the difference. What keeps a domestic base intact over the years, though, is a growing economy, and that is the case for staying on the path of reform rather than treating this period’s resilience as settled.

(The author is a New York-based economist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.