Why India needs permanent solution to tackle frequent droughts

There are four main factors that appear to be contributing to drought.

By PP Sangal

Dear Prime Minister, you have been voted back to power at the Centre for a second innings of five years with a thumping majority. It happened because you connected meaningfully with the masses, and especially with the urban and rural poor (includes small/marginal farmers, landless labourers), by announcing and executing (to some extent) a plethora of schemes (Jan-Dhan, life insurance at Re 1 per day, Ujjwala, Swachh Bharat, Saubhagya, Ayushman Bharat, Mudra loans, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM-Kisan, etc), benefiting them in one way or the other. These schemes resonated so well with the masses that even important issues—such as a slowing economy, high unemployment rate, demonetisation, implementation of GST, farmers’ distress and the Rafale controversy—did not matter to the poor voter as much as ‘Pulwama’ and ‘Balakot’, which demonstrated your strong, decisive and stable leadership to the people in the absence of any easily-acceptable alternative.

Having said that, my purpose here is not to analyse the reasons of your victory in the parliamentary elections, but to emphasise that now is the time for introspection and pondering as to what is to be done in the next five years. I say this because the poor of the country are still poor and facing untold miseries, and we should not forget that they voted for Modi with some good hopes in the near future. It needs to be stressed here that achievements under various programmes of the government during the last five years (2014-19) can only be said to have small but without any significant impact on the quality of social and economic aspects of life. Added to all this, now we are facing the big challenge of impending drought this year, and my objective here is to focus on the various issues concerning drought and, sir, what your government needs to do about it. To my mind, there are four main factors that appear to be contributing to drought. These are as under:

First, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the pre-monsoon rains (March-June, 2019) have fallen short by 25%—the second-driest pre-monsoon season in the last 65 years (it fell short by 31% in 2012). Here, it would be interesting to note that one of India’s wettest places, Agumbe in Karnataka’s Western Ghats, received 158% less pre-monsoon rains this year. Now, due to the occurrence of weak El Nino weather phenomenon over the Equatorial Pacific Ocean region, monsoon rains (June-September, 2019) are expected to be less than normal (which is 96-104% of long period average)—and even though IMD is somewhat changing its predictions recently, only time will tell and we should not be caught unawares.

Second, only about 35% of the cultivated area has proper irrigation facilities (which are also being adversely impacted by melting glaciers due to global warming) and the rest 65% is rain-dependent. Further, groundwater is getting scarce by the day due to overexploitation in some regions/states due to wrong choice of crops being grown. Punjab stares at a parched future because 96% of the 35.78 billion cubic metres (bcm) of groundwater extracted is used by paddy growers, and it is estimated that the state would empty all its subsoil water within 22 years if the current rate of fall of 51 cm per year in its level continues, thus turning the country’s food bowl into a desert. A similar glaring example is that of Maharashtra, where growing of sugar cane is consuming 60-65% of irrigation water. What a grim scenario and a great environmental concern, too.

Third, water scarcity leading to drought is being created, as out of a total annual precipitation of 4,000 bcm, only 1,100 bcm of water is eventually used either because of losses (2,900 bcm) due to evaporation or due to constraints like water harvesting and lack of storage capacity, which is barely 270 bcm today. The situation is being worsened by the fact that a large number of anti-drought projects (7.9 lakh, costing `417 crore) related to water harvesting and micro-irrigation taken up in many states under MGNREGA are incomplete or have been abandoned due to inadequate fund allocation, and only 27,000 works have been completed so far. Karnataka, Maharashtra (Vidarbha region) and Andhra Pradesh (Amaravati) are some cases in point where a large number of drought-proofing works are incomplete.

Fourth, water availability in the reservoirs of 91 dams in the country was about 31.65 bcm as on May 30, 2019, which is about 20% of the total storage capacity of these reservoirs, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The states worst affected and having storage much less than last year in the corresponding period are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu (of a total live storage capacity of 51.59 bcm, reservoirs have live storage availability of 5.19 bcm) in the south, and Maharashtra and Gujarat (total live storage capacity is 31.26 bcm and availability is only 3.53 bcm) in the west. Other affected states are Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal and in the east, and Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in central India.

It must be mentioned that of the 634 districts, 393 are not drought-ready and only 241 districts (40%) are drought-resilient. Thus, the situation is very grave and farmers’ distress is going to increase manifold. This would adversely impact India’s GDP growth and lower the achievements under UN Sustainable Development Goals, in which we are already lagging behind targets. Droughts occur in India at frequent short intervals and a permanent solution needs to found out by taking correct policy decisions, which have been eluding us so far.

To conclude, although many state governments like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan have declared many districts as drought-hit, the central government is yet to declare drought formally. I hope the meeting of the Governing Council of the NITI Aayog under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister, held on June 15, would have taken a serious note of threatening drought and water management in drought-hit areas with the same urgency as shown in the appointment of the two PM-led panels on struggling growth and job creation.

The author is a former ISS and UN consultant