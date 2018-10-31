Why India must create sustainable and ‘green’ real estate industry

This is where the concept of ‘green building’ comes in. (Representational Image)

By Monnanda Appaiah

The construction industry consumes about 40% of the total energy and over half of the world’s major non-renewable resources—studies have revealed that at least 5% of humanity’s carbon footprint comes from this industry. Hence, it is imperative to boost the use of green materials in the industry to bring about sustainable development.

This is where the concept of ‘green building’ comes in. It’s defined as “a structure that optimises energy efficiency, uses less water, conserves natural resources and generates less waste, thus turning it into a healthier space for the occupants.” In a nutshell, sustainable buildings use resources more efficiently, generate less emissions and produce less waste than conventional buildings over their life-cycle.

The building materials used in these structures as well the design helps balance environmental responsibility and resource efficiency with occupant comfort and well-being. India’s economy has been growing at a rapid pace, which has led to rampant urbanisation where construction plays an important role. This has led to numerous challenges, especially due to the highly polluting and unsustainable nature of regular building materials. A sustainable use of natural resources also plays an important role in the development of sustainable construction. The country has a long history of sustainable and holistic living.

Green building materials are taking over the construction industry in both the US and Europe, with around 50% of all non-residential construction classified as ‘green’. In addition, more than half of the construction firms around the world have worked on at least one green project over the last year. This gives us the confidence that ‘green building’ isn’t just a fad, and it’s here to stay. So, how is green building different from conventional building?

Smart bricks: There is a technology called porotherm smart brick that comes with a super glue—it has been proven to combine precision technology with a sustainable construction process, thereby saving time on construction, needs minimal dependence on labour, does not need any water or sand, assures zero wastage at the construction site, ensures consistent quality, and strong adhesive bonds between bricks enhance thermal protection.

Rice husk ash concrete: It is produced after burning rice husk and can be used as a mixture for concrete. It has high reactivity and pozzolanic property (strengthening and binding), which improves workability and solidity of cement, reduces heat evolution during slaking, increases strength, impermeability and durability, and also plugs the voids in the hydrated cement paste. In fact, the rice husk ash concrete can be a boon for the cement and concrete industries in several parts of the country because of the large production of paddy.

Bamboo: It has emerged as a trendy construction material today, but bamboo has actually been a locally-sourced building material in many regions of the world for a very long time. What makes bamboo such a promising building material for modern buildings is its combination of strength, light weight and renewable nature. Used for framing buildings and shelters, bamboo can replace expensive and heavy imported materials, and provide an alternative to concrete and rebar (reinforcing bar) construction, especially in difficult-to-reach and low-income areas.

The challenges and trends

In India, there are no incentives for building sustainable homes or commercial spaces, and the housing industry in particular faces several challenges while trying to be eco-friendly. The public, especially in the rural and semi urban areas, believes that it is extremely expensive, largely because of a lack of awareness and administrative support.

However, sustainable living is slowly taking centre-stage in the real estate industry in India because of advent of green buildings. The aim is to create natural and healthy living spaces for Indian consumers through buildings that have a long service life and high performance by maximising recycling of materials and minimising environmental impact. Slowly but steadily, people are opting for green homes, since these homes promote sustainable living and promise a far better future for the people and environment.

-The author is India MD, Wienerberger