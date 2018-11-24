Why growth is a poll issue for states – These charts explain the matter in detail

The five states together account for nearly 15% of the country’s GDP. Rajasthan’s share in the national income is 4.9%, followed by Telangana’s 4.2%, 3.8% from Madhya Pradesh, 1.7% from Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram’s share is the smallest.

In the Assembly elections in five states—Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana—economic issues will be a major factor. Between the two terms spanning FY10 to FY18, economic growth moderated in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and improved in Mizoram. Retail inflation has moderated in all the states and fiscal deficit has increased in all, barring Mizoram. The five states together account for nearly 15% of the country’s GDP. Rajasthan’s share in the national income is 4.9%, followed by Telangana’s 4.2%, 3.8% from Madhya Pradesh, 1.7% from Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram’s share is the smallest. Madhya Pradesh has the lowest per capita income, while Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have low literacy rates. Mizoram and Telangana are most urbanised and have higher literacy rates and per capita income.

FY10 to FY14 GDP is based on 2004-05 base year and FY15 to FY18 GDP based on 2011-12 base year. The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014.

*Note: Telengana’s literacy rate as on FY17 is computed by CARE Ratings

Inflation as per the New CPI is available from January 2012

Telangana, which was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, stood second in the states’ Ease of Doing Business rankings, losing out to Andhra Pradesh by just a decimal point. However, in terms of actual investments received in 2017, the state comes sixth, after Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

Also read: BJP becomes biggest TV advertiser ahead of polls; beats all these big brands

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have been adhering to the fiscal consolidation target stipulated by the Finance Commission. They have been granted fiscal flexibility for additional borrowings. Rajasthan’s fiscal deficit is above the 3% of GSDP and its debt levels have risen.

All the five states have seen a moderation in price levels over the years. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have seen a notable moderation in inflation from 10% in FY13 to 3% in FY18.