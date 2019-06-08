Why Great Indian Bustard is on the verge of extinction

By: |
Published: June 8, 2019 12:18:21 AM

The lack of action by states has now brought the Great Indian Bustard to the verge of extinction

Great Indian Bustard, IUCN, bustard diet, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Thar Desert, endangered species, mass extinctions, Ex situ conservationThe Thar Desert and the grasslands had been home to these birds for years now. (Reuters)

The Great Indian Bustard (GIB) is on the verge of being declared functionally extinct—its numbers have now dwindled to just 150, falling by 100 since 2011. The GIB, at present, is native to just two Indian states, Rajasthan and Gujarat—in Gujarat, the last surviving sub-adult male flew away this year, which means a complete collapse of the bird’s feeble presence in the state is imminent. The Thar Desert and the grasslands had been home to these birds for years now. However, a lack of political will on the part of the states’ administration, and development projects like windmills and power lines have caused the avian species to teeter on the edge of extinction. The Centre’s push to conserve the bird came only after the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) categorised the bird as “critically endangered” in July 2013. But, the conservation efforts never took off and development is proving to be the last straw.

No efforts have been made to conserve the grasslands—the natural habitat of GIBs—nor has there been an effort to put the power transmission lines underground to prevent bird-collision. Flying into power transmission lines and windmills is a major factor behind the bustard’s decline. Ex situ conservation to increase the numbers of the endangered species has been attempted and the tips of the blades of wind turbines have been coloured to make them visible to the birds at night; but there is a great deal of uncertainty over the results of such efforts. Another issue, to which there is no easy solution in sight, is the fact that farmers have successfully caused locust infestations to crash—and locusts and grasshoppers are an essential part of the bustard’s diet. Also, many bird-deaths have occurred due to the bustards eating locusts killed by pesticides. With one of the fastest mass extinctions in the history of the planet underway, the bustard faces a slim chance against the march of agriculture and development.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Why Great Indian Bustard is on the verge of extinction
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition