Why grant reviewers give proposals from women lower marks than men

An analysis of almost 7,000 proposals for grant submitted to the Bill and Melinda Gates shows grant reviewers give proposals from women lower scores than what they award proposals from men, even when they don't know the gender of the applicant, because men and women scientists tend to use very different words in their proposals. The analysis, published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, shows that women grant-seekers are more likely to use words specific to their field in their proposals where as men used less precise terms. The broader, more sweeping terms were favoured by reviewers over cautious, almost limiting terms\u2014even though proposals containing the broader, less precise words didn't lead to better research outcomes. Some experts believe this bias is rooted in how men and women, in general, state their achievements\u2014while men are more likely to overstate, women are more likely to show reserve and caution. There is already a body of research on how the way men and women use language can shape biases. But this is the first time one area of impact of \u201cgendered language\u201d on the presence and success of women in academia has been studied. The Gates Foundation, which says that is committed to ensuring gender equality, should now understand that, despite its attempt to ensure that reviewer bias is minimised through its blind-review format, other forms of bias manifest as gender bias, albeit a blind one. One way to treat this would be to train reviewers to be sensitive to distinct use of language by the sexes. Also, including more female reviewers could help mitigate the impact of gendered language.