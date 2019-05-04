Why grant reviewers give proposals from women lower marks than men

By: |
Published: May 4, 2019 1:19:04 AM

How men and women grant-seekers use language undermines blind grant review, a new study shows .

There is already a body of research on how the way men and women use language can shape biases.

An analysis of almost 7,000 proposals for grant submitted to the Bill and Melinda Gates shows grant reviewers give proposals from women lower scores than what they award proposals from men, even when they don’t know the gender of the applicant, because men and women scientists tend to use very different words in their proposals. The analysis, published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, shows that women grant-seekers are more likely to use words specific to their field in their proposals where as men used less precise terms. The broader, more sweeping terms were favoured by reviewers over cautious, almost limiting terms—even though proposals containing the broader, less precise words didn’t lead to better research outcomes.

Some experts believe this bias is rooted in how men and women, in general, state their achievements—while men are more likely to overstate, women are more likely to show reserve and caution. There is already a body of research on how the way men and women use language can shape biases.

But this is the first time one area of impact of “gendered language” on the presence and success of women in academia has been studied. The Gates Foundation, which says that is committed to ensuring gender equality, should now understand that, despite its attempt to ensure that reviewer bias is minimised through its blind-review format, other forms of bias manifest as gender bias, albeit a blind one.

One way to treat this would be to train reviewers to be sensitive to distinct use of language by the sexes. Also, including more female reviewers could help mitigate the impact of gendered language.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. OPINION
  3. Why grant reviewers give proposals from women lower marks than men
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition