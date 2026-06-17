Think about this, you go to your nearby bank, the system is no longer under maintenance, their PCs are working at a lightning speed and because of this you have completed your bank work that ideally would have taken more time. Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? This dream, now, is well within reach and global brands hold the key to making it a reality. The need of the hour is for the brands to build for India, not just in India, by embracing a glocal approach, one that brings together the best of global innovation with solutions tailored to local needs, challenges, and aspirations.

India is one of the fastest growing technology markets. India’s size creates a tremendous opportunity for technology companies, but the real value in India lies in the diversity that exists within the country’s size. Interestingly, metros are not the only ones that are engaging with technology, non metros are also dialing up their interaction with technology making themselves another key contributor to future digital growth in India. With the proliferation at this extent and with the increasing speed, there is only one question that surfaces. Are global brands really innovating keeping Indian users at its core?

India’s PC penetration has increased from 10-12% to 20% in less than 5 years and this can be owed to the growing digitisation tied to inclusion of technology at different touchpoints. What began as a source of respite during lockdown with work from and study from home is now considered as a viable option for companies. Additionally, with the inclusion of AI that is becoming a personal assistant if trained right, reliance and adoption of technology is only growing.

The country is no longer considered as a market where trends will be percolated over a year later, it is a market that is demanding the latest technology, matching step by step with global trends but with features that are also tailored for keeping India at its core.

What we have analysed is that Indian users’ interactions with technology goes beyond merely getting online. Currently, India ranks among the fastest-growing countries in terms of users consuming short-form video content. In addition to serving as a source of entertainment and means of connecting with friends and family, Indian users are increasingly using their devices as a means of conducting business, accessing educational material, and enabling productivity through the use of their devices.

AI has moved from a niche market focused on an early adopter group to the mainstream; millions of Indians are now using AI tools such as chatbots, voice assistants, and image search in their daily lives. This mass adoption marks a large and critical shift; users have transitioned from passive consumers of technology to actively contributing to how that technology will develop. Therefore, global brands need to create products with high engagement levels due to being user-friendly and easy-to-use rather than simply adapting existing global products.

Furthermore, India’s presence on the global tech stage is evolving – no longer just a large consumer market but becoming a major innovation and development centre. Global tech companies are investing heavily in India to create AI and technical talent, highlighting this transition. In addition, Indian businesses and start-ups are leading the way in utilising advanced technologies, often at faster paces than other areas around the world.

The role of India as both an innovator and consumer creates a unique set of conditions for new product development in this country. This is requiring companies to change how they develop, design, and implement new products. Product design should be based on how consumers use products in India. For example, develop vernacular interfaces, optimise for mobile-first usage, and ensure seamless performance in low-bandwidth environments. Increasingly, organisations will also have to make sure they incorporate AI technologies into their product design in a way that feels natural and accessible to broad swathes of Indian companies and consumers.

India is no longer a localised market post-product-global launch process. It is becoming the ground zero for the next generation of scalable technology which requires thorough R&D, testing and perfection for the India market.

Glocal thinking is no longer simply an option for global technology leaders; it is now a must-have strategy. Those who invest in understanding and designing for Indian users will not just gain access to one of the largest consumer markets in the world; they will help to create the next generation of global technology products.

The writer is VP, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.