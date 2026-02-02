In a global landscape marked by fiscal stress and uneven recovery, India’s most underappreciated advantage is no longer just its speed, but its consistency.

The Union Budget 2026 reinforces a reality a decade in the making: India’s growth is no longer a matter of sentiment or luck. It is structural, policy-led, and increasingly resilient.

What distinguishes India is the credibility of its macroeconomic framework. While other major economies are forced into reactive policy reversals, India continues to balance aggressive public investment with strict fiscal discipline.

Sustained Capital Expenditure

The Budget 2026 reflects the confidence of a system that understands how true transformation happens. It’s not through frequent course corrections, but through sustained execution. Reform in India has moved beyond signalling intent; it is now about compounding outcomes year after year without diluting direction.

The government’s commitment to capital expenditure is the primary engine of this growth. With a capex outlay of Rs 12.27 lakh crore, public investment continues to build long-term capacity, crowd in private capital, and sustain demand. Infrastructure is no longer a future promise, but an active enabler for manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs.

The Budget’s approach to the rural economy is equally strategic. Rural India isn’t a residual segment; it is the bedrock of our consumption base. Strengthening agri-value chains and supporting rural incomes are not mere welfare choices, but are economic imperatives.

Broad-based demand is what gives depth to our GDP, a linkage Budget 2026 recognises with clarity. On the macro front, the commitment to fiscal prudence is a standout. Targeting a fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for FY27 sends a signal of stability at a time when global discipline is under strain. In an uncertain world, macro-stability is a strategic asset that lowers risk premiums and invites long-term capital.

Participation-Led Economic Growth

A notable shift is the framing of growth as a shared responsibility. The articulation of a threefold Kartavya — enhancing competitiveness, building citizen capacity, and ensuring inclusive participation — marks a transition from entitlement-led narratives to participation-led growth.

Sustainable growth cannot be delivered by the state alone; it must be co-created by enterprises and individuals.

The focus on manufacturing, economic city regions, and AI signals a clear-eyed view of India’s next phase. Scale alone is no longer enough; productivity and skill alignment will define our edge. In this context, the proposed Education-to-Employment Standing Committee is vital. India’s demographic dividend is real, but it is not automatic.

Without a focus on employability, a dividend can quickly become a constraint. For entrepreneurs, the message is clear: this environment is designed for those playing the long game.

India is no longer just resilient; it is dependable. In a volatile world, dependability is power. The challenge is to convert that consistency into leadership. The focus must be on execution.

(The author is Co-founder & CEO at Udaan)

