Why capping royalty payments by MNCs is not a good idea

Media reports suggest the government is considering capping royalty payments by multinational companies. That is patently unfair. MNCs make large investments in research and development (R&D), unlike Indian companies, and there is a cost attached to that. After all, it is Suzuki’s outstanding technology that has allowed it to become a big player, and, had it not been a market-leader, it could not have set up so many factories in India creating so much employment. Moreover, it is not as though outflows are rising sharply. In fact, royalty and technical fees paid out by a clutch of 30 MNCs in 2017-18 were flat compared with the outgo in 2016-17, while their profits before tax (PBT) grew 15%.

Data sourced from Capitaline shows that, as a share of their net sales, royalties at 3% were marginally lower than the 3.3% seen in 2016-17. The amount paid out by these companies in 2017-18 was Rs 7,565 crore, virtually flat compared to the outgo of Rs 7,528 crore in the previous year.

While the government may want to squeeze MNCs, it must remember that they are big investors—companies like Vodafone, for instance, have invested billions in India. The government’s response to the FDI is that the MNCs gain from a big market like India. That may be true but these companies have generated hundreds of thousands of jobs—directly and indirectly. Moreover, investments in these firms have been hugely rewarding for shareholders. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki and HUL have been big outperformers on the bourses. Although fund managers have constantly carped about the high royalties, the fact is that the CNX MNC Index has beaten the Nifty in nine of the ten years to 2017-2018; especially in 2016-17 and 2017-18. In fact, even as they crib, the institutional shareholding in HUL has averaged about 19-20% which is extremely high given the parent Unilever owns 67%. At the end of September, institutional shareholders held 36.2% in Maruti while the promoter held 56.21%. Proxy advisory firms, too, have always complained about high royalties. They have criticised companies like Maruti, pointing out that, in many years, the average realisation per unit sold hasn’t risen as much as the rise in the royalties paid out. That is hardly an argument; every company wants the realisations to go up and if they didn’t go up as much as expected, there must have been a valid reason.

In January 2015, Maruti tweaked the method used to calculate royalty, de-linking it from currency fluctuations. It lowered royalties on new cars and said that after sales of a particular model hit a certain threshold—to be decided by the parent Suzuki Motors—the royalty would reduce. To be sure, some companies like HUL have increased royalties—from 1.4% of turnover to about 3.15% of turnover. But the government must keep in mind the larger benefits and desist from penalising MNCs.