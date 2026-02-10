By Siddharth Pai

The conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) has shifted in a way that markets immediately understood, even if policymakers and users are still catching up. For several years, the promise of AI rested on incremental productivity gains: better copilots, faster summaries, and smarter recommendations. That changed abruptly with Anthropic’s announcement of Cowork, an agentic extension of its Claude system designed to operate across workplace tasks with minimal human supervision. The response was not applause but alarm. Software and software-services stocks sold off sharply, both globally and in India, as investors reassessed a long-held assumption that enterprise software and labour-heavy services would remain insulated from automation. When capital reacts this quickly, it is usually responding not to hype, but to a credible shift in underlying power.

At first glance, the market reaction may appear disproportionate. After all, AI systems that assist with drafting documents or reviewing contracts are hardly new. What unsettled investors was not Cowork’s raw capability, but its architectural direction. Anthropic was signalling a move away from tools that merely support human workflows towards systems that can remember context, retain state across tasks, and act autonomously over time. In other words, AI that does not just respond, but persists. That persistence is what threatens both existing software products and the services layered on top of them. A system that can recall prior instructions, learn organisational norms, and execute multi-step processes begins to look less like software and more like a junior employee who never asks for weekends off.

This anxiety translated seamlessly into the Indian market context

India’s technology sector is deeply intertwined with global enterprise workflows, particularly labour-intensive and process-driven ones. Large IT services firms have long thrived by scaling human effort across predictable, repeatable tasks. An AI agent that can remember how an organisation handles compliance reviews, vendor onboarding, or contract variations directly challenges that model. The sell-off in Indian IT stocks was therefore not a reaction to a single product announcement, but to the dawning realisation that AI memory and autonomy collapse the comfortable distinction between “tools” and “workers” on which much of the industry is built.

At the heart of this disruption lies the concept of memory. Modern AI systems are increasingly designed to retain not just explicit preferences, but patterns of interaction that accumulate over time. An assistant that remembers how you structure emails to regulators, how quickly you approve expenses, or how your tone changes under deadline pressure becomes more useful precisely because it internalises context. Yet the same mechanism that increases utility also amplifies risk. When memory deepens without boundaries, it creates systems that blur distinctions between tasks, roles, and intentions. The result is not just a privacy concern, but a loss of predictability. Markets, like users, are remarkably intolerant of systems whose behaviour cannot be cleanly anticipated.

This collapse of context has consequences that extend beyond individual users to entire business models. When an AI system can freely recombine information gathered from different domains, neither its users nor its creators can reliably trace how specific inputs shape specific outcomes. In human terms, it is the difference between a colleague who remembers what you told them in confidence and one who treats every conversation as fair game for future decisions. In technical terms, it reflects the non-deterministic nature of large language models, whose outputs emerge from probabilistic associations rather than auditable reasoning chains. If companies cannot explain how AI systems will behave over time, they cannot convincingly explain how revenue streams will remain stable.

How AI memory is constructed and governed

Addressing this problem requires a more disciplined approach to how AI memory is constructed and governed. The instinct to simply accumulate more data must give way to deliberate structure. Memory needs to be bounded by purpose, segmented by context, and accompanied by clear provenance. Information collected to assist with one task should not silently influence another unless explicitly intended. This is a prerequisite for accountability. Without metadata that records when, why, and under what assumptions a memory was created, neither users nor developers can audit its effects. And without auditability, trust erodes, whether the subject is personal data or enterprise workflow automation.

There is also a practical dimension to where memory resides. Embedding long-term memory directly into model parameters may improve performance, but it significantly reduces visibility and control. External, structured memory systems remain easier to inspect, regulate, and correct. In an environment where interpretability research is still catching up to deployment realities, restraint is not a weakness but a safeguard. Ironically, systems designed to appear more humanlike in their recall risk becoming less governable than the organisations they are meant to serve.

User control, while necessary, is insufficient on its own. Expecting individuals or enterprises to constantly police what an AI system remembers is unrealistic, particularly when interfaces are opaque and defaults are permissive. The burden of restraint must sit with providers, not users. Strong default settings that enforce contextual separation and purpose limitation are essential. Without them, even the most elegantly designed user controls become cosmetic, offering reassurance without real agency. It is a familiar pattern in technology: responsibility is deferred to the user until something breaks, and everyone discovers that choice without comprehension is not choice at all.

The market reaction to Anthropic’s Cowork announcement should therefore be read as a broader signal. Investors are not simply worried about faster automation; they are reacting to a future in which AI systems accumulate memory, act autonomously, and operate across domains in ways that destabilise both privacy norms and economic expectations. Traditional evaluation methods, focused on short-term performance benchmarks, are ill-suited to capture these dynamics. Memory introduces risks that evolve over time. Testing must reflect that reality if confidence is to be restored.

The language of memory tempts us to anthropomorphise these systems, to imagine something personal and familiar. In practice, AI memory is closer to an expanding lattice of interlinked data points, capable of reshaping workflows, labour markets, and valuations simultaneously. Decisions about how that memory is structured are not peripheral engineering choices. They determine whether AI becomes a force that augments human agency or one that quietly redefines it. If the sell-off tells us anything, it is that trust, once lost, is repriced immediately. The challenge now is to design systems whose intelligence grows without allowing their memory to become unaccountable, because markets, like people, have a low tolerance for machines that remember everything but cannot explain why.

The author is technology consultant and venture capitalist