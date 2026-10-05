For years, the most seductive promise of direct-to-consumer commerce was contained in its name. Brands would finally own the relationship with the consumer.

They would no longer depend entirely on distributors and retailers to know who bought their products, how frequently they returned, and what else they wanted. The internet would remove intermediaries, lower distribution costs, and give consumer companies something they had rarely possessed: first-party customer data.

Something rather different has happened. A consumer may discover a skincare brand through Instagram, hear about it from an influencer, compare it on Google, buy it on Blinkit, and pay with a card or wallet. Soon, she may simply ask an AI assistant which moisturiser she should buy. The company that actually developed and manufactured the product can end up knowing less about that consumer than almost everyone standing between them.

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This matters because distribution is no longer the only rent brands pay. Increasingly, they must pay for visibility at the point of distribution as well.

Consider what happens when a consumer opens a quick-commerce app and searches for shampoo. A brand that has spent decades building awareness cannot assume it will appear first. A competitor can buy sponsored placement against that search. The incumbent may therefore have to advertise on the platform merely to remain prominent before a consumer it has already spent money acquiring elsewhere.

The supermarket shelf has, in effect, become an auction.

The global precedent is Amazon. What began as an online retailer and marketplace has become one of the world’s largest advertising businesses because it possesses something exceptionally valuable: knowledge of what consumers are considering when they are closest to making a purchase. Amazon generated more than $68 billion from advertising services in 2025, with fourth-quarter advertising revenue alone reaching $21.3 billion, up 23% year-on-year.

Walmart is travelling down the same road. Its advertising operation, Walmart Connect, grew 44% year-on-year in a recent quarter. Retail advertising is attractive partly because its economics can be dramatically better than selling groceries: analysts cited by Reuters estimate gross margins of 40-70% for retail media networks against roughly 3-4% for traditional grocery retail.

The lesson for India is important because quick commerce is compressing this evolution into a remarkably short period.

Amazon itself has now committed $3 billion to expand its Indian quick-commerce operations through 2030. Its Amazon Now business has already crossed $1 billion in annualised gross sales, while the wider Indian quick-commerce market is projected to grow sharply over the rest of the decade.

Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart have meanwhile created digital shelves where discovery, advertising, transaction, and fulfilment can occur within minutes. For consumer companies, the attraction is obvious. A new food or beauty brand can reach consumers across a city without building a conventional distribution network. The platform provides the warehouse, digital storefront, payments infrastructure, and last-mile delivery. It can create demand that the brand could not economically reach by itself.

But there is a price for that convenience. The platform knows what consumers searched for but did not buy; which competing products they examined; which discount converted them; what else was in their basket; when they reorder; and which substitute they choose when their preferred product is unavailable. The manufacturer may receive an order. The platform receives a behavioural map.

Large Indian consumer companies clearly recognise how important this channel has become. Hindustan Unilever says succeeding in quick commerce requires real-time inventory management because purchase decisions can be made in seconds and visibility is critical. It has established a dedicated quick-commerce organisation and says its service levels on the channel improved by 1,400 basis points during FY26.

That is a striking development. One of India’s most formidable distribution machines is reorganising itself around somebody else’s digital shelf.

This does not mean brands are becoming powerless. Quite the opposite: strong brands may become more valuable as digital shelves become more crowded. A consumer who explicitly searches for Surf Excel, Dove, or Maggi gives the platform less power than one who searches generically for detergent, shampoo, or noodles. The first consumer arrives with a brand preference; the second can more easily be influenced by ranking, advertising, discounts, or recommendation algorithms.

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The strategic objective for consumer companies therefore changes. It is no longer sufficient to maximise digital sales. They must distinguish between sales generated by brand preference and sales purchased through digital visibility.

That distinction should interest investors too. Two companies can each report `100 crore of online revenue while possessing radically different businesses. One may have customers actively searching for its brand and returning organically. The other may repeatedly buy sponsored listings, influencer traffic, and discounts to generate each transaction. Revenue looks identical; the underlying brand equity does not.

Nike offers a useful warning from another category. Its aggressive push towards direct-to-consumer sales weakened relationships with retailers including Foot Locker and Macy’s. As sales momentum suffered and newer rivals gained ground, Nike began repairing those wholesale relationships. Owning distribution can be attractive, but consumers do not necessarily shop where brands would prefer them to.

This is why the fashionable distinction between D2C and traditional consumer companies is becoming less useful. Successful brands increasingly need to be everywhere: their own websites, marketplaces, quick commerce, modern retail, and traditional stores. HUL itself describes its strategy as omnichannel. The important question is not whether a company sells directly but how much economic control it retains over demand.

Artificial intelligence could push this contest one stage further. Search engines still present consumers with choices. An AI shopping agent could dramatically narrow them. Instead of searching through 20 sunscreens, a consumer might ask for “the best sunscreen under `500 for oily skin” and receive three suggestions—or eventually authorise the agent to purchase one.

Then the valuable shelf shrinks from a supermarket aisle or screen of search results to a handful of machine-selected recommendations. Brands will have to understand not merely how to rank on Google or bid for placement on Blinkit, but why an AI system recommends one product over another.

For boards of consumer companies, this makes customer ownership a financial question, not merely a marketing one. They should know how much they pay marketplaces in commissions, how much they spend buying visibility within those marketplaces, how much additional money is spent acquiring the same consumer through Google, Meta, or influencers, and how much repeat purchasing occurs without paid intervention.

A useful metric would be the cost of reacquiring an existing customer. If a brand repeatedly pays intermediaries to put itself back in front of someone who has bought it several times, its apparent customer base may be less proprietary than management assumes.

None of this makes platforms the enemy. They have dramatically lowered barriers to distribution and given smaller brands access to markets once controlled by companies with enormous sales networks. Quick commerce has also given consumers extraordinary convenience. The exchange—reach in return for economics and data—is often rational.

But it does alter where corporate power sits.

The original D2C revolution promised consumer companies a direct relationship with buyers. Instead, commerce is accumulating new intermediaries: social networks, influencers, search engines, marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms, payment systems, and, potentially, AI agents.

The strongest consumer companies of the next decade may therefore not be those that eliminate intermediaries. That battle has largely been lost. They will be those capable of using every intermediary without becoming dependent on any one of them.

And the ultimate test of brand strength may become surprisingly old-fashioned: when the algorithm offers something else, does the consumer still ask for you?