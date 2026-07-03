Artificial intelligence (AI) has largely been discussed through the prism of technological supremacy: which company has the most powerful model, who is winning the benchmark race, and how quickly AI will transform jobs and industries. Yet, a recent exchange between Palantir CEO Alex Karp and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu points to a more fundamental issue. The real contest may not be over building the best AI models but over owning the economic value they create. Karp’s contention that enterprises must own the “means of production” in the AI era, a view endorsed by Vembu, shifts the debate from technology to economics.

Every technological revolution has produced its gatekeepers. Railways controlled transportation, telecom companies controlled connectivity, cloud providers came to dominate computing infrastructure, and app stores became the toll booths of the mobile Internet. Frontier AI companies now seek to become the owners of intelligence itself, charging enterprises every time an AI system reasons, analyses, or makes decisions. If this model becomes entrenched, businesses may find that while AI boosts productivity, a growing share of the value accrues to the handful of companies supplying the underlying models.

Toll Booth Trap

The concern is not theoretical. Unlike conventional enterprise software, frontier AI is increasingly priced on consumption. Every query, report generated, software programme written, and AI agent deployed translates into recurring inference costs. As AI becomes embedded across manufacturing, banking, healthcare, logistics, and retail, these costs could evolve into a major recurring technology expense.

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The cloud computing experience offers an instructive parallel. Organisations adopted the cloud for its flexibility and lower upfront investment, only to discover that growing dependence also meant escalating costs and reduced bargaining power. AI has the potential to deepen that dependence because it is becoming the operating layer for knowledge work itself. The Karp-Vembu argument is not about resisting AI adoption. It is about ensuring that the economics of AI do not become permanently skewed in favour of a few model providers.

Defining Ownership

This does not imply that every enterprise should build a frontier model from scratch. Ownership in the AI era should instead be understood as control over the broader AI stack. Enterprises can build applications around proprietary data, customise open-weight models, embed AI into business workflows, and retain the flexibility to switch between models as technology evolves. Data, not models, creates advantage. The objective is to avoid a future where enterprises become locked into a single AI ecosystem, paying perpetually for intelligence they neither control nor can easily replace.

For enterprises, the message is clear. AI should not be viewed merely as another software subscription but as a strategic capability that will increasingly shape costs, competitiveness, and profitability. Businesses that own their data, build proprietary AI workflows, and retain the flexibility to switch between models will be better placed than those locked into a single AI ecosystem.

The same principle applies at the national level. As India invests in computing infrastructure, indigenous models, and enterprise AI capabilities, the objective should not simply be faster adoption but a larger share of the value created by AI. India will inevitably use global frontier models in many areas, but long-term competitiveness will depend on ensuring that its enterprises are creators of AI-driven value, not just consumers of AI services. The defining question of the AI era, therefore, is not simply who builds the smartest models, but who owns the businesses, capabilities, and ecosystems that convert those models into lasting economic advantage.