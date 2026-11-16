By Sanjeev Sanyal, Satvik Dev, & Payal Sharma, Respectively Member, Joint Director, and Young Professional, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister

India has an external validation problem. On questions of quality, Indians often do not trust their own judgement and outsource it to foreigners. The pattern is visible in many domains, ranging from grading of academic excellence to the quality assessment of industrial products. This need for external validation not only imposes economic costs, but is also a form of 21st century colonialism. In this article, we will focus on the problem of external validation in India’s research publishing ecosystem.

India’s academic and research establishments suffer from a peculiar problem where recruitments, promotions, academic recognition, and research funding are largely driven by the ability to publish in journals listed or ranked by foreign bodies. Consider the Journal Quality List of the Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC), which grades business and social science journals as A*, A, B, or C. Of about 2,600 journals on the 2025 draft list, only 32 (1.2%) are affiliated with Indian institutions, according to Sonali Gupta in the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) (April 25). None is rated A* or A. The best grade any Indian journal holds is B, shared in the 2025 list by titles such as the EPW and the Indian Economic Journal. IIM Ahmedabad’s Vikalpa is not on the list at all. Both IIM Calcutta’s and IIM Bangalore’s journals are rated C.

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In other words, there is not a single Indian journal that receives ABDC’s top grades. Yet, promotions and funding in many such institutions are linked to publications in ABDC-ranked journals. A similar situation exists in science and technology. There, the gatekeepers are two foreign citation databases—Scopus and Web of Science—owned by firms headquartered in the Netherlands and United Kingdom respectively.

India’s top academic institutions rely on these foreign platforms for judging the research output of their own applicants and faculty. The outcome is almost inevitable—Indian academia doesn’t give credence to our own journals, and consequently, allows foreigners to decide what is considered important and legitimate enough to be published. Publications are decided based on the themes, viewpoints, interpretations, relevance, and ideological framework of foreign gatekeepers of various kinds. Indian scholars are forced to use a foreign gaze even when writing about their own country. The downstream impact is that foreigners determine hiring, funding, and promotions in India’s academia and research institutions.

Interestingly, deans of Australian business schools established the ABDC ranking in 2008 because the international lists of the day, such as the UK’s ABS and Financial Times lists, had “regional biases, insufficient coverage of Australian and New Zealand journals, and in some cases evaluation criteria that worked against specific disciplines”. Australia addressed these issues with an index and ranking of its own. It is ironical that India continues to rely upon this foreign list which was itself created to counter foreign biases.

It is not that Indian academia is unaware of this problem. In 2017, the University Grants Commission (UGC) approved 38,653 journals for the recruitment and promotion of faculty. Its core was journals indexed in Web of Science, Scopus, and the Indian Citation Index. University nominations added the rest, but most of those proved to be of low quality. UGC struck off over 4,000 titles in 2018 to target predatory journals. Its replacement, UGC-CARE, vetted journals itself but also admitted every Scopus and Web of Science journal automatically. In February 2025, UGC discontinued even this. The then-chairman cited “varying levels of subjectivity” and criticism of its handling of “journals in non-STEM disciplines”. What remains are only suggestive parameters that higher educational institutions can use for choosing peer-reviewed journals.

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The inability to create our own validation systems has left the country without a functioning domestic quality filter. The net result is a return to an overwhelming dependence on foreign validation derived largely from Western Europe and North America. A World Bank study of 76,046 empirical economics papers published between 1985 and 2004 found that only 1.5% of papers written about countries other than the US were published in the top five journals. For papers written about the US, the number was 6.5%. A 2023 study in the well-known journal Nature Ecology and Evolution of over 312,000 biological sciences manuscripts similarly found less favourable review outcomes for authors affiliated with institutions in Asia. With careers at stake, Indian researchers are forced to bend to research priorities in foreign journals.

Until a few years ago, China suffered the same problem. In 2020, China’s ministry of education and the ministry of science and technology barred the use of indicators from the Science Citation Index (SCI), a Web of Science index, as a precondition for hiring or as the direct basis for rewards. The ministry of science and technology further directed that in basic research, at least a third of a scholar’s representative works should, in principle, appear in domestic journals, and it committed to publishing warning lists of poor journals, domestic and foreign. The two ministries’ stated objective was to “reverse the current phenomenon of one-sided, excessive, and distorted use of SCI paper-related indicators in scientific research evaluation” (translated from Chinese). Over the preceding decade, China has also heavily invested in its own scholarly infrastructure—domestic citation databases, journal rankings across disciplines, and high-quality journals.

India’s dependence on the foreign validation of scholarship is only a part of a wider problem of foreign validation that extends to industrial quality assessment (the subject of our next column). We must focus on building our own institutional capacity in quality control, both in academia and industry, so that we are not hostage to foreign rankings and certifications. Failure to do so effectively perpetuates an insidious form of 21st century colonialism.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.